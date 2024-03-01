How to get a Pixel 8 with no trade-in right now

Google's Pixel 8 won for best smartphone for the 2024 Global Mobile Awards at MWC for good reason. With its powerful specs, AI camera features, and useful functions, the Pixel 8 provides the best Android experience in a phone. Thanks to this month's epic phone deals, you can get the Pixel 8 for free with no trade-in.

Currently, Verizon will give you a Pixel 8 for free when you open a new line under any 5G Unlimited Plan. Your discount will appear on your monthly bill statements as credits over the course of your 36-month contract. This is a great phone deal if you need a new phone for yourself or a family member and don't want to go the trade-in route. Similarly, T-Mobile will give you a free Pixel 8 when you open a new line with its Go5G Plus or Go5G Next 24-month service plans.

Don't like being locked into a contract? Swing over to Amazon's Woot store and get an Unlocked Pixel 8 for $539 ($161 off). It's unlocked and compatible with carrier networks in the US.

Today's best Pixel 8 deal

Google Pixel 8

Was: $799

Now: free @ Verizon w/ new line

Get a free Pixel 8 from Verizon when you open a new line under any Verizon 5G Unlimited Plan. Featuring powerful new specs and useful Google AI functions, the Pixel 8 Series aims to deliver the best Android experience in a mobile phone. Features: 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 50MP main camera, 10.5MP front camera, 4,575 mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging Release date: October 2023 Price history: In terms of carrier deals, this is the lowest price ever for the Pixel 8. Price check: AT&T: $10.99/mo. | T-Mobile: free w/ new line Reviews: The Pixel 8 received high ratings from our sister sites. All praise its upgraded cameras with AI features, lovely design and bright 120Hz display. Toms Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★ | Android Central: ★★★★½ Buy it if: You want a premium phone that captures high quality photos and has a bright, 120Hz display for gaming. Don't buy it if: You want a simple phone primarily for calls, texts, and web browsing.