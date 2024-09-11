Every Galaxy Book 4 Intel laptop is on sale right now, save up to $650 at Samsung with no trade-in

The Discover Samsung fall sale is going strong with discounts of up to $650 off the Galaxy Book 4 Series. Prices start from $549 for the base model Galaxy Book 4.

Our favorite deal drops the excellent Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra with RTX 4050 to $1,749 ($650 off). If you're a student or a teacher, stack this discount with an extra $87 off at checkout via Samsung's Education Offer.

If you want a premium 16-inch touchscreen laptop with a stylus pen for multitasking and creating, look no further than the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. In our Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra review, we loved its gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, powerful performance, and battery life so much that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award.

Alternatively, get the best of both worlds in the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 16-inch 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,349 ($650 off). It packs everything we love about our beloved Book 4 Ultra into a 360-degree hinge convertible design.

If you want a capable personal computer with robust performance, security, and battery life, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy Book 4 series.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Book 4 deals

Samsung Galaxy Book 4: $899 $549 @ Samsung

Now $350 off, the Galaxy Book 4 series boasts new intelligent processors, an enhanced integrative touch screen, strong security, and up to 22 hours of battery life (rated). It's the most powerful Galaxy Book series yet. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 400-nit LED display, Intel Core 7 150U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel graphics, 512GB SSD, 720p webcam, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360 2-in-1 laptop: $1,349 $999 @ Samsung

Take $350 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360 2-in-1 laptop when you choose no trade-in. Or, save up to $500 when you trade in an eligible laptop, phone, or tablet. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) AMOLED touch screen, Intel Core 7 150U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p webcam, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, S Pen support (sold separately), fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro: $1,449 $1,149 @ Samsung

Get an instant $350 credit on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro at checkout. Or, choose Samsung's generous trade-in offer and save up to $500 when you swap your old laptop, phone, or tablet for this pro-grade Samsung laptop. Features: 14-inch (up to 16-inch) 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM (32GB with 16-inch), Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p webcam, AKG Quad Dolby Atmos speakers, fingerprint reader with Secure Core PC Knox, Windows 11 Home

Samsung 16" Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 2-in-1 Laptop: $1,899 $1,249 @ Samsung

Want a powerful big-screen convertible laptop? Take $650 off the 16-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 2-in-1 laptop at checkout. You're better off going with the instant discount here since the trade-in option takes just $500 off. Features: 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam, AKG Quad Dolby Atmos speakers, fingerprint reader with Secure Core PC Knox, S Pen included, Windows 11 Home