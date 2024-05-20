Discover Samsung Event summer sale: Save big on Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Odyssey Ark, more

This week's Discover Samsung Event features exclusive deals on laptops, tablets, monitors and more. You don't have to wait for Memorial Day to spring into summer with savings on Samsung's vast ecosystem. Throughout the duration of the summer sales event, Samsung will out deals every day. These 24-hour flash deals go by fast, so if you see a deal you like don't hesitate too long.

Today only, you can get the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1,299 ($120) which nets you double the storage for free. Plus, save up to $750 when you trade-in an eligible Apple, Google or Samsung phone or tablet.

You'd get the highest trade-in value for a previous-gen Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G in good condition. With this generous Samsung offer, you could walk away with the Galaxy S24 Ultra for as low as $349.

To further sweeten the deal, Samsung is throwing in free Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds (valued at $230).

If you're in the market for a laptop, consider the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra with 2TB Portable SSD T7 Shield for $1.899 ($500 off). This is one of the best laptop deals ahead of Memorial Day.

Released back in February 2024, Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 Ultra takes on Apple's MacBook Pro M3 and Microsoft's Surface Laptop 6 with new intelligent processors, enhanced integrative touch screen, strong security, and up to 22 hours of battery life (rated).

And that's just two of the best Discover Samsung Event deals going on this week. Shop Samsung's entire sale and see my favorite discounts below.

Samsung's sale ends on Sunday, March 26.

Discover Samsung Event summer sale

Discover Samsung Event summer sale deals

Galaxy Book 4 Ultra: was $2,399 now $1,899

Save $500 on the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. Plus save $100 on the Samsung Shield Portable 2TB SSD (valued at $220) when you bundle it with your purchase. Features: 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED touch screen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU (or Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB RAM), Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU (or RTX 4070), 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam, AKG Quad Dolby Atmos speakers, fingerprint reader with Secure Core PC Knox, S Pen included, Windows 11 Home

Galaxy Tab A9 Plus (128GB): was $269 now $209

Lowest price! Save $60 on the 128GB model Galaxy Tab A9. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, the Galaxy Tab A9 is worth considering. Features: 11-inch WUXGA ‎(1920 x 1200) LCD touch screen Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Android 13

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: was $1.199 now $999

Save $200 on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra during the Discover Samsung Event. In our Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra hands-in review, we loved its gorgeous AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core, S Pen, and quad-speaker array. Features: 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, 11,200mAH battery

Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB: was 1,419 now $1299

Get a free storage upgrade when you but the Galaxy S24 Ultra today. Plus, save up to $750 when you trade in an eligible If you get the maximum trade-in value, that drops the Galaxy S24 Ultra's price to just $349. Features: 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, embedded S Pen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Galaxy Watch 6: was $299 now $239

Samsung takes $60 off the Galaxy Watch 6. In our hands-on review of its sibling, the fantastic Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, we praised its gorgeous AMOLED display, IP68 and MIL-STD 810H rating, 30 to 40 hours of battery life, and fast wireless charging. Features: Fitness tracking,16GB of storage, a 40-millimeter AMOLED screen, Bioelectrical impedance Analysis, always-on heart monitoring, advanced sleep coaching, and more.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229 now $169

Save $60 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Plus take up to an extra $50 off when you trade-in your old headphones. You'll get the highest value when you trade-in your old Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 or Apple AirPods. Trade in any other older model Galaxy Buds and you'll get at least $30. Meanwhile, any wireless or wired earbuds from any other brand will get you an instant $20 discount. Features: Hi-Fi sound, enhanced 360-degree audio, active noise-cancellation (ANC), ambient mode, 24-bit audio, IPX7 water-and-sweat resistant, on-ear call, mute, voice assistant, and volume controls, up to 5 hours of battery life with ANC on or 8 hours of battery life with ANC off (up to 30 with included case) works with Bixby, Google Assistant, and SmartThings

Freestyle Gen 2 TV Projector w/ Gaming Hub: was $799 now $599 @ Samsung

Save $200 on Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen with Gaming Hub and take your theater to go. The Freestyle packs smart TV functionality into a pint size, portable design with 360 degree booming sound. Enjoy a screen size of up to 100 inches in 1080p resolution anytime and anywhere.

27" ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor: was $1,599 now $899

Save $700 on the Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor with SlimFit Camera. This 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2880) 600-nit matte display provides incredible detail and true color representation. With DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, it easily connects to Windows and Mac. When you're finished getting this done, browse your favorite movies and TV show via Smart TV Apps and the included remote control.

55" Samsung Odyssey Ark 2 mini-LED Curved Monitor: $2,999 $1,499 @ Samsung

The 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Monitor is $1,500 off during the Discover Samsung Event Summer Sale. Featuring a rotating design, it converts from horizontal viewing to vertical viewing (Cockpit Mode). The monitor's KVM Switch enables full control of your command center with a single mouse and keyboard. Control all the monitor's functions including Multi-View, Flex Move Screen, Quick Settings, and Game Bar with the exclusive Ark Dial. Features: 55-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 450-600-nit mini-LED panel, HDR10+, Quantum HDR 32x,1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 4-Input Multi View, Premium Pro, Dolby Atmos, Ark Dial

55" Class OLED S95D TV (2024): was $2,599 now $2,299

For a limited time, save $300 on the 55-inch Class OLED S95D 4K — Samsung's most powerful OLED yet! From Samsung: This premium TV features dramatic detail, reduced glare and our most powerful brightness. Smooth motion, depth and 4K processing make for a non-stop, breathtaking picture. Discover pure blacks, bright whites and Pantone-validated color. Combined with detail and brightness, this pixel-packed screen gives you a dramatic view for everything you watch. Watch everything you love with nearly no glare. Anti-glare technology limits light distraction on your screen.

65" Class Q70C QLED 4K: was $1,299 now $799

Elevate your home entertainment experience with $500 off the 65-inch Samsung Q70C QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's in-screen LED Direct Full Array produces deep blacks and pure whites. All the while, up-firing speakers deliver enveloping 3D sound.

Discover Samsung Event summer sale