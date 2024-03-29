Dell TechFest sale 2024: Spring savings slash up to $700 off laptops

Dell TechFest laptop deals are still up grabs during the PC maker's sitewide sale. You have until March 31 to snag unprecedented discounts on Dell and Alienware gear. I'm talking about massive savings like up to $700 off select XPS, Inspiron, and Vostro laptops on clearance. Plus, save up to $700 on select Alienware RTX 40 gaming-specific notebooks.

Right now, the new Intel Core Ultra 7-charged Dell XPS 14 is on sale for $1,499. Normally $1,699, that's $200 off and the XPS 14's best price yet. This isn't only the lowest price ever for Dell's Ultrabook, it's also one of the best laptop deals I've seen all month. The 2024 Dell XPS 14 brings the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU and Intel Arc graphics to the series. Boasting powerful hardware and a sleek, minimalist stylish design with seamless glass touchpad, the XPS 14 is perfect for students, work professionals, and creators.

As a refresher, Dell's TechFest sale comes to an end on March 31. Scroll on to browse Dell's entire sale and see my hand-selected deals below. Prices start from $499.

Dell Vostro 14: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/vostro-14-laptop/spd/vostro-14-3430-laptop/usevcpbts3430gbtp" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $749 $499 @ Dell

Save $250 on the Dell Vostro 3430! It crams powerful performance into a premium, stylish chassis. We didn't test it ourselves, however, Vostro 3430 reviews at Dell rate it 4/5 stars. Customer feedback highlights the laptop's speed, smooth performance, and reliability. Dell Mobile Connect's seamless wireless device pairing is another benefit of the Vostro 14. Features: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 256GB SSD, FHD RGB camera with dual-array mics, Windows 11 Pro

Dell XPS 13 9315: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/xps-13-laptop/spd/xps-13-9315-laptop/xn9315fqrxs" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,099 $799 @ Dell

Save $300 on the 12th Gen Intel model Dell XPS 13 which is now on clearance. Despite its older hardware, it still has plenty of life in it and an incredible value at this low price. We <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/dell-xps-13-2-in-1-9315" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">reviewed the 2-in-1 version Dell XPS 13 and liked its lightest design, bright sharp display and great graphics performance. Features: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit-display, Intel Core FHD+ (1920 x 1080) 250-nit 120Hz display, Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD,

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus RTX 4050: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/inspiron-16-plus-laptop/spd/inspiron-16-7630-laptop/usichbts7630gmvc" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,549 $1,099 @ Dell

Save $450 on the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus with RTX 4050, one of the best laptops for graphics intensive tasks like video editing and 3D rendering. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/dell-inspiron-16-plus-review" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">Dell Inspiron 16 Plus review, we praise its simple, sleek design, immersive display and quality speakers. We gave the laptop an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its solid, consistent performance. Features: 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x1600) 300-nit matte display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB VRAM, 2TB SSD, IR camera with Presence Detection and dual mics, quad-speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Dolby Atmos, Windows 11 Home

Alienware m16 RTX 4060: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/gaming-laptops/alienware-m16-gaming-laptop/spd/alienware-m16-r1-amd-laptop/useahctom16r1amd10" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,749 $1,299 @ Dell

Dell knocks a whopping $450 off the Alienware m16 with RTX 40 graphics. In our recent <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/alienware-m16-r2" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Alienware m16 series review, we found its excellent design, gaming and productivity performance impressive. Stealth mode is also clutch. Bottom line, the Alienware m16 delivers phenomenal gaming performance in a sleek design. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, FHD IR camera, dual mics, stereo speakers, AlienFX Lighting Zones, Windows 11 Home

New Dell XPS 14 (2024): <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/new-xps-14-laptop/spd/xps-14-9440-laptop/usexchcto9440mtl01?" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,699 $1,499 @ Dell

Lowest price! Save $200 on the new Dell XPS 14 (model 9440). Sleek, minimalist, and stylish, the XPS 14 borrows its design from the Dell XPS Plus. It has the seamless haptic glass touchpad, backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader, and quad-speakers. Features: 14.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, quad-speakers,1080p RGB camera with dual microphones, Windows 11 Home

Alienware x14 R2 RTX 4060: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/gaming-laptops/alienware-x14-gaming-laptop/spd/alienware-x14-r2-laptop/useahbtsx14r1ghnb" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,999 $1,499 @ Dell

Save $500 on the latest Nvidia RTX 40 Series Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop. Features: 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 300-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, 1TB SSD, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-mics, stereo speakers, AlienFX keyboard, Windows 11 Home

New Dell XPS 16 (2024): <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/new-xps-16-laptop/spd/xps-16-9640-laptop/usexchcto9640mtl01?" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$ 1,899 $1.699 Dell

L:owest price! This Dell TechFest laptop deal takes $200 off the new Dell XPS 16 (model 9640). Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, you'll notice even the most demanding apps with run smoother and swifter than ever before. Features: 16.3-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, quad-speakers,1080p RGB camera with dual microphones, Windows 11 Home

Alienware m18 RTX 4070: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/gaming-laptops/alienware-m18-gaming-laptop/spd/alienware-m18-r1-amd-laptop/useahbtsm18r1amdghfm" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $2,499 $1,799 @ Dell

Save $700 on the Alienware m18 with RTX 4070 graphics. Though we didn't test this release, we've reviewed various <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/best-picks/best-alienware-laptops" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">Alienware laptops throughout the year. These laptops are for gamers who seek powerhouse performance and power. Features: 18-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 480Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX 12 core CPU, 32GB RAM, RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home