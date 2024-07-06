Dell Black Friday in July sale 2024: Up to $930 off select laptops

The Dell Black Friday in July sale continues with sitewide discounts on everyday laptops, gaming rigs, business notebooks, and monitors. So if you don't want to wait for Amazon's Prime Day sale, Dell has plenty to offer.

For a limited time, save up to $700 on select Dell Inspiron and Dell XPS Series laptops or up to $930 on select business notebooks. In many instances, we're seeing unbeatable discounts and the lowest prices of the year on select laptops. Gamers looking for a price break on a powerful RTX 40 laptop will score savings just as big on select Alienware notebooks.

So if you're due for a new laptop or monitor or perhaps back-to-school shopping early this year, don't miss Dell's Black Friday in July sale.

Dell's limited-time deals are selling fast, so if you see a laptop, monitor or other peripheral you like, don't hesitate too long. Shop the top deals from Dell's Black Friday in July sale below.

Dell Black Friday in July sale 2024

Laptops

Dell XPS 15: $1,499 $1,099 @ Dell

Save $400 on the Dell XPS 15 with Intel Arc Graphics. It's one of the best laptops for students, remote workers, and anyone else looking for a capable PC. In our Dell XPS 15 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for its great overall and gaming performance as well as its sleek, elegant design. Features: 15.6-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 500-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics A370M GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell XPS 14 OLED (2024): $2,499 $2,099 @ Dell

Lowest price! Save $400 on the 2024 Dell XPS 14 (model 9440). Sleek, minimalist, and stylish, the XPS 14 borrows its design from the Dell XPS Plus. It has a seamless haptic glass touchpad, a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader, and quad speakers. Features: 14.5" 3.2K (3200 x 2000) OLED touch screen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Quad-speaker design,1080p RGB-IR camera with dual array microphones, Windows 11 Home

Gaming laptops

Dell G16 RTX 4070: $1,749 $1,299 @ Dell

One of the best Dell Black Friday in July deals knocks $450 off the Dell G16 RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop. Dell G16 series laptops are known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i9-13900HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 720p RGB camera with dual-array microphones, dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

Alienware x14 R2 RTX 4050: $1,799 $1,199 @ Dell

Save $600 on the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4050 graphics. Plus, for a limited time, get a 34-inch AW3423DWF gaming monitor for $499 ($400 off) with your purchase. We haven't gotten the chance to test drive the Alienware x14 R2 just yet, but based on our experience with the Alienware x14 R1 (which we gave four stars), we have high expectations for the newer model. Features: 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 300-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-mics, stereo speakers, AlienFX keyboard, Windows 11 Home

Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4060: $1,699 $1,399 @ Dell

Dell knocks $300 off the Alienware m16 Gaming Laptop with RTX 4060 GPU for its Black Friday in July sale. Plus, for a limited time, get a 34-inch AW3423DWF ($400 off) gaming monitor for $499 with your purchase. In our Alienware m16 R2 review, we found its excellent design, gaming, and productivity performance impressive. Stealth mode is also clutch. The bottom line, the Alienware m16 delivers phenomenal gaming performance in a sleek design. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, NVIDIA G-SYNC +, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard (per key), dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home

Business laptops

Dell Latitude 7640: $2,279 $1,399 @ Dell

Save $880 on the Dell Latitude 7640, one of the best business laptops around. For video conferencing, it's equipped with a 1080p camera with human presence detection and privacy shutter. Features: 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 250-nit display, Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB NVMe SSD, Windows 11 Pro

Dell Precision 5680 Workstation: $3,519 $2,589 @ Dell

Score a massive savings of $930 on the Dell Precision 3581 Workstation. Beyond seamless productivity, this laptop allows for streamlined multi-tasking across productivity applications and collaboration software. Features: 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) 500-nit non-touch display, Intel Core i7-13800H vPro 14-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 3500 Ada graphics w/ 12GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter and mic, Windows 11 Pro

Monitors

Alienware 25" Gaming Monitor: $349 $297 @ Dell

Save $52 on the latest 25-inch Alienware gaming monitor (AW2523HF) during Dell's Black Friday in July sale. From Alienware: With industry-leading 360Hz variable refresh rate and blazing-fast 0.5ms GtG (Gray to Gray) response time, you’ll experience unbelievably smooth gameplay while being able to view fast-moving graphics with incredible clarity for a quicker in-game reaction time. Features: 25-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) 360Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium VESA AdaptiveSync, IPS panel, sRGB 99% color coverage, HDR support