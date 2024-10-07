Dell anti-Prime Day sale knocks up to $800 off Alienware, Inspiron, XPS laptops, more

Today's Dell anti-Prime Day sale is giving Amazon's October Prime Day holiday deals event a run for its proverbial money. The PC maker is taking on Prime Big Deal Days with a sitewide seasonal shopping event on laptops and peripherals.

Dell is not holding back in terms of putting their best fall discounts forward. I'm seeing fantastic markdowns on Dell XPS and Inspiron laptops as well as select Latitude business machines and Precision workstations.

I'm sharing my favorite better-than-Prime Day deals on top-rated Dell laptops and Alienware and G series gaming notebooks. Plus save on must-have PC accessories like monitors. docking stations, computer mice, and keyboards.

Best Dell anti-Prime Day sale deals

Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC: $1,299 $999 at Dell

Lowest price! The new Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC is $300 off for a limited time at Dell. This is the first XPS series laptop to feature CoPilot+, a powerful on-device AI that delivers cutting-edge responsiveness and unmatched speed. With this laptop as your companion, you'll effortlessly breeze through demanding creative tasks and multitasking. Features: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit anti-glare 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 512GB SSD, graphite backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Dell Inspiron 16: $899 $699 at Dell

This limited-time Dell anti-Prime Day deal knocks $200 off the Dell Inspiron 16. We didn't get to test this exact laptop, but we've positively reviewed Dell's Inspiron 16 2-in-1 and Inspiron Plus laptops. The design of all Inspiron 16 laptops is very similar, and that was one of our favorite things about the 2-in-1 and the Plus. Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 250-nit 60Hz anti-glare display, AMD Ryzen 7 8840U 8-core CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, Windows 11 Pro

Dell XPS 13 OLED (2024) $2,059 $1,559 at Dell

The Dell XPS 13 OLED is $500 with this Dell anti-Prime Day deal. We reviewed the 14-inch Dell XPS OLED laptop and rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its fast, reliable performance, vibrant OLED display, and good battery life. We expect its 13-inch sibling in this deal to be as impressive. Features: 13.4-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) 400-nit anti-glare OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, quad-speakers,1080p RGB camera with dual mics, platinum backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Dell G16 RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop: $1,749 $1,299 at Dell

One of the best Dell anti-Prime Day deals knocks $450 off the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop. Dell G16 series laptops are known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i9-13900HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 720p RGB camera with dual-array microphones, dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

Alienware m18 R2 RTX 4090 Gaming Laptop: $3,999 $3,199 at Dell

Save $800 on the powerful Alienware m18 R2 RTX 4090 gaming laptop. Although we didn't get our hands on this exact laptop, in our Alienware m16 R2 review, we praise its excellent design, gaming, and productivity performance. We expect the RTX 40 series m18 R2 to be on par with its 16-inch sibling. Features: 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, Intel Core i9 14900HX 24-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 16GB VRAM, 64GB RAM, 4TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit (per-key) M-series keyboard, Windows 11 Pro

Dell 27 Monitor S2725DS: $219 $149 @ Dell

Upgrade your study space and save $70 on this 27-inch Dell Monitor. Although we didn't test this exact model, we reviewed the Dell S2721HGF monitor and liked its color-rich panel and easy installation. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Features: 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 350-nit, 100Hz anti-glare panel, height, adjustable stand with tilt, pivot, swivel, 5W built-in dual speakers, 2 x HDMI (HDCP 1.4) ports, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2 (HDCP1.4) Price check: Amazon $149

Alienware AW3225QF 32" 4K QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor: $1,199 $999 at Dell

If you're looking for a monitor that will truly upgrade your gaming setup, look no further than the Alienware AW3225QF. With its 4K resolution, 0.03ms response time, smooth 240Hz refresh rate, and vibrant 31.6-inch OLED curved panel, it's no wonder this monitor earned 4 out of 5 stars in our review.

Dell 32" QHD Curved Monitor: $329 $249 @ Dell

Save $80 on the Dell S3722DGM Curved Gaming Monitor. This 31.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz panel has an 1800R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, and 2ms response time. With AMD FreeSync Premium on board, this monitor ensures sharp, distortion-free, ultra-smooth gameplay and video playback.