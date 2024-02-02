Best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals: Free phones and trade-in offers

As of Jan.31, the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are available for purchase at phone retailers and carriers in the US. Pricing for the Galaxy S24 starts at $799 and $999 for the Galaxy S24 Plus series. If cost has you hugging the fence, fear not — Galaxy S24 deals and trade-in offers will put some of that money back into your pocket.

For example, buy the 6.2-inch Galaxy S24 from $799 at Best Buy and get a free $50 Best Buy Gift Card. Amazon currently offers a similar deal which includes a free $50 Amazon eGift Card. If you prefer a larger phone, Amazon bundles the 6.7-inch Galaxy S24 Plus from $999 with a $150 Amazon eGift Card. That's $50 more than Best Buy's gift card bonus for the S24 Plus.

In terms of phone deals, these are among the best out there for this newly released flagship.

Samsung refreshes its iconic Galaxy S series this year with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU processor and Adreno 750 graphics. The new Galaxy S4 series phones boast more battery life, Google's latest Android 14 firmware and Samsung's One UI 6.1. The phones' AI toolset includes Google Circle to Search, Live Translate, Chat Assist, and Photo Assist. Built-in cameras enhanced with AI-enabled Zoom to 50MP makes taking pictures virtually fool-proof. Capture vibrant photos and record videos in color-accurate vivid detail, even in low lighting.

Whether you're upgrading your Android phone or switching from iPhone, the Samsung Galaxy S4 and Galaxy S24 Plus are worth considering. Especially when you can get a generous price break on Samsung's latest flagship. See today's best Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus deals below.

Best Galaxy S24 deals — Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S24: from $799 @ Best Buy

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 starting at $799 from Best Buy and get a free $50 Best Buy gift card. There's no telling when this limited time offer ends, so I recommend you grab it while you still can. Features: 6.2-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, and 128GB of storage, 4,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: from $999 @ Best Buy

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus from $999 at Best Buy and for a limited time, get a free $100 Best Buy gift card. Features: 6.7-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 4,900mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Best Galaxy S24 deals — Verizon

Samsung Galaxy S24: $799 $0 @ Verizon w/ trade-in

Buy Samsung Galaxy S24 from Verizon and get up to $800 in monthly billing credits with trade-in. Features: 6.2-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, and 128GB of storage, 4,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: $999 $0 @ Verizon w/ trade-in

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus from Verizon and get up to $1,000 in monthly billing credits with trade-in. Features: 6.7-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 4,900mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Best Galaxy S24 deals — T-Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S24: $799 $0 @ T-Mobile w/ trade-in

Buy Samsung Galaxy S24 from T-Mobile and get up to $800 in monthly billing credits with trade-in. Features: 6.2-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, and 128GB of storage, 4,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: $999 $0 @ T-Mobile

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus from T-Mobile and get up to $1,000 in monthly billing credits with trade-in. Features: 6.7-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 4,900mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Best Galaxy S24 deals — Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24: from $799 @ Amazon

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 starting at $799 from Amazon and get a free $50 Amazon eGift Card. Apply the unique on-page code at checkout. Features: 6.2-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, and 128GB of storage, 4,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: from $999 @ Amazon

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus from $999 at Amazon and for a limited time, get a free $150 Amazon eGift Card. Apply the unique on-page code at checkout. Features: 6.7-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 4,900mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Best Galaxy S24 deals — Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24: $799 $309 @ Samsung

Save up to $550 on the Galaxy S24 when you trade-in an eligible device at Samsung. You'll get the maximum trade-in value when you trade in a newer model Samsung, iPhone or Google phone in good condition. If your device is cracked, be it screen, body or camera lens, you'll get a partial trade in value. Features: 6.2-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, and 128GB of storage, 4,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1