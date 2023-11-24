5 best Logitech Black Friday deals I have my eye on

Tis the season for the best gaming prices you can find, so rejoice! Black Friday 2023 deals are here at last! Gamers around the world are intensely aware of how costly of a hobby PC gaming can be, so sales during Black Friday are a saving grace.

Among tech giants, Logitech has long been known to produce high quality, reliable products ranging from headsets to keyboards, and even to handheld gaming devices. And while they offer mobile, console and pc gaming accessories, we're choosing to focus on what matters most. PC Gaming. Please don't come for us, it was a joke! A JOKE!!! PUT DOWN THE SHOVE-

-beep-

We will be back to our regularly scheduled programming in a moment. Until then, please enjoy these top notch Logitech Black Friday deals.

Best Logitech Black Friday deals

Logitech G Cloud: $349 $299 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld at Amazon. It supports Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, Xbox Remote Play and Steam Link. Access libraries of AAA of PC and console game titles from the cloud — anywhere.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse: $149 $79 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $60 on the Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse. Get headshots with extreme accuracy thanks to DPI up to 25,600 and the Hero 25k software included. Plus, its compatible with PowerPlay wireless charging.

Logitech G Pro Gaming Keyboard: $129 $79 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard With a detachable USB cord and ultra-durable MX switches, this pro-grade keyboard brings out the best player in you no matter where you travel. It features tactile switches, and a compact, super-portable tenkeyless design. Programmable lightsync RGB lets you customize colors and animations for your setup via the Logitech G HUB.

Logitech G815 mechanical keyboard: $199 $129 @ Amazon

Save an impressive $70 on the Logitech G815 mechanical keyboard. This keyboard features a full layout made with premium aluminum which makes the keyboard both durable and lightweight. Plus, with the Logitech G hub, you can change the backlighting down to the individual key, assign macros and commands.

Choose between tactile, linear, or clicky key switch styles!