5 Best laptops for STEM majors: Deals from $799

Newegg back to school savings offer solid discounts on the best laptops for STEM students. So if you plan to major in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics, you'll need a laptop that can keep up with your coursework.

If you're back to school shopping on a budget, you'll want to take advantage of Newegg's current deals on laptops for STEM majors. Prices start from $799 for the Acer Swift X. That's $150 off its regular retail price of $949 and one of the best back to school laptop deals we've seen so far.

This AMD-powered configuration includes a brilliant 1920 x 1080-pixel display, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U CPU, powerful Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. If you're a STEM major on the hunt for a laptop under $1000, the Acer Swift X might end your search.

If you have room in your budget, we recommend the fantastic Asus ZenBook Pro 16X OLED for $1,299 ($1,300 off). Now 50% off, the Asus ZenBook Pro 16X OLED earned a solid 4 out of 5-star rating from us for its powerful multitasking performance, stunning display and superb design and build quality. This laptop on sale boasts a 16-inch, 4K display, an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

This deal ends Aug. 1, so don't hesitate too long. See more of our choice deals on laptops for STEM majors below.

5 Best laptop deals for STEM students

Asus ZenBook Pro 16X OLED RTX 3060: $2,599 $1,299 @ Newegg

Save $1,300 on the Asus ZenBook Pro with this stellar STEM student laptop deal. This laptop packs a 16-inch, 4K display, an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. This deal ends Aug. 1, so act fast!

Acer Swift X RTX 3050 AMD: $949 $799 Newegg

Save $150 on the 14-inch Acer Swift X is ready to rock! This AMD-powered configuration includes a brilliant 1920 x 1080-pixel display, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U CPU, powerful Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.

Acer Swift X RTX 3050: $1,099 $999 Newegg

Save $100 on Intel-powered 14-inch Acer Swift X. This laptop is configured with a 14.5-inch (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Intel Core i5-13500H 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB of VRAM. Rounding out its specs is a 512GB SSD and Windows 11 Home.

MSI Creator Z16P RTX 3070 Ti: $1,699 $1,299 @ Newegg

Save $400 on the MSI Laptop Creator Z16P, powered by Windows 11 Pro. Plus, get a free MSI Essential backpack (valued at $149). This laptop features a 16-inch, QHD 2560 x 1600 120Hz touch screen, Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB NVMe SSD. For graphics handling, it's configured with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU coupled with 8GB of VRAM.