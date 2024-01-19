3 best Pixel Watch deals to snag this weekend, from $199

Pixel Watch deals are upon us as we settle into the new year. Best Buy's 3-day sale is slashing up to $80 off Google's top-rated smartwatches all weekend.

From now through Sunday, you can get the latest Pixel Watch 2 for $299 at Best Buy. It usually costs $349, so that's $50 in savings and the Pixel Watch 2's lowest price yet. Best Buy also offers the 1st gen Pixel Watch for an all-time low price of $199 ($80 off). These are among the best wearable deals going on at Best Buy right now.

The Pixel Watch is the smartwatch to buy if you're in the Google ecosystem. It's a great complement to Pixel phones and any other Android phone. Pixel watches feature Fitbit heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking to help you stay on top of your health and wellness. By design the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 provide all-day wearing comfort. Each has a sleek, circular, domed design that gives off a clean, minimalist look.

Over the Pixel Watch, the Pixel Watch 2 features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, enhanced 24-hour battery life, and faster charging.

Whether you're an Android user or just looking for an Apple Watch alternative, the Pixel Watch is worth considering. See the best 3 Pixel Watch deals below

Best Pixel Watch deals

Google Pixel Watch 2: $349 $299 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, save $50 on the Google Pixel Watch 2. The new Pixel Watch 2 features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design of the original Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE: $399 $349 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the Pixel Watch with 2 LTE support and stay fully connected even with you're away from your phone. Pixel Watch 2 LTE features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design of the original Pixel Watch.