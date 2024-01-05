Best Buy New Year sale: Top 25 deals this weekend

Best Buy New Year sale deals continue this weekend with epic savings to kick off 2024. The first Best Buy's 3-Day Sale of January offers fantastic discounts on laptops, tablets, Apple products, phones, wearables and more.

For a limited time, you can get the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop for just $429 at Best Buy. It normally costs $919, so that's $420 in savings and one of the best laptop deals under $500 I recommend. If you're on the hunt for a flexible everyday laptop that doubles as a tablet in a snap, then HP's Envy x360 is a solid buy.

Looking for a laptop that can handle graphics intensive applications? Best Buy offers the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop for $1,199 ($400 off). Boasting Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 4060 GPU and AMD's powerful Ryzen 9 CPU, the ROG Zephyrus is more than adequate for playing AAA titles at high refresh rates, video editing and other demanding tasks.

So if you didn't get the tech you wished for over the holidays, it's an opportune time to treat yourself. Best Buy's sale ends Sunday, Jan. 7. See more of my recommended deals below.

Best Buy New Year Sale deals this weekend

Best Buy New Year Sale — Top deals

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1: $919 $499 @ Best Buy

Save $420 on the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop. Featuring powerful processing power and speakers tuned by audio experts Bang & Olufsen, it delivers impressive performance for productivity and play. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, Int4el Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

13" Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Best Buy

The 2020 M1 MacBook Air, the cheapest MacBook out there is now $250 cheaper than normal. Though it's been replaced by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops around. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features: 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Price check: Amazon $749

15" Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,049 @ Best Buy

Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: Amazon $1,049

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 4060: $1,599 $1,199 @ Best Buy

Now $400 off, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is not just a notebook for gamers. It's one of the best laptops for college students, creators and anyone else looking for a workhorse PC. Features: 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 500-nit 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated, 512GB SSD, Dolby Atmos Windows 11 Home

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $329 $229 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the 128GB model Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. If provides an immersive viewing experience whether you're streaming your favorite TV series, gaming or video calls. Features: 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz Unisoc Tiger T618 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage — expandable via microSD, Google Assistant, Bixby, SmartThings support

Apple iPad 10 (64GB): $449 $349 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! At $100 off, the 10th generation iPad it down to its lowest price yet! It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6. Price check: Amazon $349

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: $449 $399 @ Best Buy

This tablet deal from Best Buy takes $50 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with S Pen. This fan edition version of the Galaxy Tab S9 packs everything we love about Samsung's flagship tablet into a more affordable device. Features: 10.9-inch (2304 x 1440) TFT 90Hz touch screen display, Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, AKG tuned dual speakers, IP68 rated water resistant, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings, Ring, Nest

Apple iPad Air 5 (64GB): $599 $499 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Amazon $499

Motorola Razr Plus: $999 $699 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the Motorola Razr Plus at Best Buy, the brand's most advanced flip phone yet. It has an immersive and functional outside screen so you can jump into your favorite apps or respond to messages. Or, play games and watch videos without even opening your phone. Features: 3.6 (1066 x 1056) pOLED external screen and opens to a vivid 6.9-inch (2640 x 1080) pOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, rear camera: 12MP OIS and 13 MP ultra-wide, front camera: 32MP and 8MP, cover front-camera: 12MP OIS wide and 13 MP lens

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (Unlocked): $399 $249 @ Best Buy

This $150 discount makes the 2023 Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G more affordable than ever. It's a budget-friendly option if you want flagship Android phone features for less. Features: 6.6-inch 120Hz FHD+ display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, 6GB RAM, built-in stylus, 50MP camera, Dolby Atmos sound, 256GB of storage, 5,000 mAh battery, Android 13

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $1,799 up to $1,000 off @ Verizon w/ trade-in

Best Buy's first 3-Day Sale of the new year knocks $300 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. We went hands-on with

the Galaxy Z Fold 5,and found its slimmer design and multitasking processing power impressive. It's the phone to buy if you're looking for a foldable display to get things done when you're on the go. Features: 7.6-inch (2176 x 1812) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor (3.36 GHz), 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 10MP front-facing camera, 50MP rear-facing camera, 4400 mAh battery

Beats Studio Pro Headphones: $349 $179 @ Best Buy

Save $170 on latest Beats Studio Pro headphones. If you're shopping around for cheaper AirPods Max alternatives, the Beats Studio Pro offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility for less. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active-noise cancelling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours if battery life on a full charge.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 (Denim): $399 $299 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless (Denim) Headphones and tune out the world. In our Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, these headphones earned a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating. We found their soundstage, active noise-cancelling (ANC), clear call quality, and battery life impressive. On a full charge, the headphones still had 60% of juice left after 3 hours of daily use over the course of a workweek. Features: 42mm dynamic drivers, adaptive noise cancellation, auto on/off, on-ear touch controls, built-in EQ, up to 60 hour battery life, vegan leather ear pads, fabric headband, fold-flat design, carrying case

Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C: $249 $189 @ Best Buy

Save $60 on the latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $479 @ Best Buy

Now $70 during Best Buy's New Year sale, the AirPods Max are our favorite wireless ear cans. In our AirPods Max review, we loved their gorgeous design, great audio quality, and powerful active noise-cancelling. We gave the AirPods Max an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice awards. Featuring spatial sound, the AirPods Max provide an audio experience like no other. Features: Apple H1 chip, nine microphones, 40mm drivers, spatial sound, mesh fabric-covered memory foam ear cups

JBL Tune 235NC Earbuds: $99 $49 @ Best Buy

Save 50% on JBL Tune 235 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds. Powering festivals and concerts around the world for decades, now JBL brings your own world to life with incredible Pure Bass sound in these wireless earbuds. Features: 6mm drivers, JBL Pure Bass sound, active noise-cancelling, ambient aware mode, four microphones, up to 40 hours of battery life with included case, water-and-sweat resistant, dedicated JBL Headphones App

Apple Watch SE 2 40mm (GPS): $249 $199 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app. Features: Apple S8 chip, fall detection, emergency SOS, crash detection, 50-meter water resistance, built-in compass, always-on altimeter.

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Titanium: $899 $699 @ Best Buy

Snag the Garmin Epix 2 for $200 less during Best Buy's New Year sale this weekend. Whatever fitness goals you set for yourself, the premium Garmin epix 2 with help you succeed. Features: 1.3-inch (454 x 454) always-on AMOLED touchscreen, 47mm case, Titanium bezel, GPS, GLONASS, heart rate, blood oxygen, respiration, stress tracking, up to 16 days of battery life (up to 5 days in always-on mode), Garmin Pay support, water resistant to 328 feet, works with Android, iOS

Garmin Instinct Solar: $349 $199 @ Best Buy

Best Buy takes $150 off the rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch. It has Solar charging capabilities, wellness and energy monitoring, smart features, custom power managing settings, water resistance, GPS capabilities. Built to withstand the elements, it's military tested shock, water and thermal resistant. Features: 1-inch (128 x 128) always-on LCD screen, 45mm case, polymer case, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, heart rate, calories burned, distance, sleep, stress tracking, battery life of up to 24 days, water resistant to 330 feet, works with Android, iOS

LG 27-inch FHD Monitor: $219 $99 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, Best Buy is slashing $120 off this 27-inch LG 1080p monitor. Suitable for work and play, you'll breeze through projects, stream content, and game on a vibrant, colorful display. Features: 27-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit 100Hz matte display, 16:9 aspect ratio, HDMI port, AMD FreeSync, 178 degree viewing angle, VESA mount compatible

HP 24mh Monitor: $159 $119 @ Best Buy

This 24-inch HP monitor is $90 off for a limited time. Perfect for remote workers and students working from home, this Full HD display features HP Eye Ease to combat eye strain. AMD FreeSync technology eliminates distortions when you're streaming movies or gaming. Features: 24-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 75Hz panel, 5ms response time, dual built-in 2W speakers, AMD FreeSync, HP Eye Ease, 100mm height and tilt

65" TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV (2023): $799 $699 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the 65-inch model TCL Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV. Featuring a 120Hz display, this is one the best value 65-inch QLED TVs under $700. By comparison, the 65-inch LG QNED , now on sale for $749 ($100 off) has a 60Hz panel. Features: 4K resolution, QLED technology, Full array local dimming (FALD), AIPQ Engine Gen 3, DTS Virtual:X 3D sound, 4 x HDMI ports, Google TV Smart OS, Chromecast, Airplay 2 support. Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit.

86" LG UR7800 LED 4K TV: $1,249 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $350 on LG's 86" UR7800 LED 4K TV, a gigantic display for an at-home iMax-like experience. With its superior brightness and high color contrast, this UHD LED TV is ideal for immersing yourself in media of all forms, from the latest blockbusters to the live sporting events. Key Features: 4K UHD resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, webOS smart platform, on-set streaming apps, home assistant support, HDR 10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), VESA compatible mounting, downward firing Dolby Digital stereo speakers.

Madden NFL 24 PS5: $69 $34 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save 50% on Madden NFL 24 for PS5 and Xbox Series X. This latest installment to the football game franchise features new responsive and realistic player motion. Increased control, AI enhancements, and cross-play provides a Madden experience unlike ever before.