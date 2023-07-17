Best Buy back to school deal drops the excellent Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 to $369

Best Buy back to school deals are now live with summer discounts on college essentials. For a limited time, Chromebooks start from $159 and among these offering is a standout discount on one of our favorite 2-in-1s.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 for $369 at Best Buy. This Chromebook usually costs $499, so you're saving $130 with this Chromebook deal. This is the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5's lowest price ever and one of the best back to school laptop deals available today.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: $499 $369 @ Best Buy

Save $130 on the versatile Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. This detachable 2-in-1 device features 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nit touch screen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics and 128GB of eMMC storage.

Lenovo's Chromebook Duet 5 is one of the best Chromebooks to buy. If you're looking for a cheaper alternative to the $1,000 Surface Pro 9 , the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 just might be the device for you. Just like its pricier counterpart, it features a 2-in-1 detachable design to easily convert from laptop to tablet mode.

Specs-wise, the Chromebook in this deal has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400-nit touch screen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Qualcomm Adreno graphics. There's 128GB of eMMC storage on board for storing your important files. If you require more storage and don't want to rely on the cloud, we recommend you invest in a USB-C flash drive or external drive.

In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review, we gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award cosign. The Chromebook Duet 5 won us over with its vivid OLED display, 2-in-1 design, and long battery life. It endured a staggering 13 hours and 31 minutes of continuous surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nit brightness in our Laptop Mag Battery Test.

Performance-wise, the IdeaPad Duet 5 effortlessly managed 24 Google Chrome tabs, two YouTube 1080p videos, and Google Docs simultaneously. You can expect seamless multitasking whether you're creating documents or streaming content.

At 2.2 pounds and 12 x 7.32 x 0.27 inches, the IdeaPad Duet 5 fits easily into a backpack or shoulder bag. If you want to jump start your back to school shopping list and don't want to spend a whole lot, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook is a budget-friendly option. Especially at this price!