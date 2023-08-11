Top deals from Best Buy's anniversary sale — save on mobile tech and more

Best Buy anniversary sale is live and in full effect with fantastic deals on electronics. Whether you're back to school shopping or want to refresh your tech, it's a great time to save. Best Buy's sale includes discounts on laptops, tablets, phones, headphones, TVs, and more.

From now through Aug. 13, Best Buy is slashing up to $500 off select Windows laptops (up to $600 off for select My Best Buy members). The biggest discount goes to the excellent HP Spectre x360 — down to just under $1,000 ($500 off). Featuring a 360-degree hinge design, the latest hardware and powerful quad speakers, it's one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy.

Not eligible for the Apple Education Store's back to school offers? Fret not and get yourself a MacBook starting from $749 at Best Buy. Amazon offers this same pricing. If you're looking for a Windows or Mac alternative, consider the HP Chromebook x360 14 for just $349. Typically $699, that's 50% off and one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen this year.

Besides laptops, the Best Buy Anniversary sale knocks up to $80 off the Google Pixel Tablet and up to $200 off an unlocked Google Pixel Phone. Prices start from $439.

Looking for something else? Browse Best Buy's entire Anniversary Sale and see the top discounts below.

Best Buy Anniversary sale deals

HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1: $1,499 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $500 on the 2023 HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 laptop. ($600 with a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership.) Featuring a 360-degree hinge design, the latest hardware and powerful quad speakers, it's one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch (1920 x 1280) touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of RAM. For fast boot ups and ample file storage, it houses a 512GB SSD.

HP Chromebook x360 (2023): $699 $499 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the latest HP Chromebook x360 (14c-cd0013dx) with 12th Gen Intel CPU. It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Intel UHD graphics. For storing your important files, it's outfitted with a 128GB SSD. Like all Chromebooks, the HP Chromebook x360 includes 15GB of Google Drive cloud storage and tons of Google Perks like 3 free months of Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $699 $499 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the excellent Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is our favorite convertible Chromebook. This sleek, premium 2-in-1 Chromebook's flexible hinges let you convert it into a tablet or use it in tent mode to view movies and videos. It packs a 14-inch (1920 X 1200) touch screen, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB SSD. If you're looking for a flexible Windows or Mac alternative, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a solid choice.

Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook: $319 $169 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook. Great for students and anyone else looking for a basic laptop, it's easy to use and lasts up to 10 hours on a full battery charge. This Chromebook features a 14-inch 1080p display, MediaTek Kompanio 520 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and 64GB of eMMC storage. There's a media card reader built-in if you want to add more room for files.

HP Chromebook x360: $699 $349 @ Best Buy

Save $350 on the 11th Gen Intel-powered HP Chromebook x360 (14c-cc0013dx). This model has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, and 128GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the Surface Laptop 5. This notebook packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Connectivity-wise, it has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, Surface Connect port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 w/ Pro Signature Keyboard & Slim Pen: $1,379 $1,099 @ Best Buy

Save $280 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature keyboard and Slim Pen 2 bundle. The tablet in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense Flow touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, a speedy 256GB SSD provides fast file transfers and storage.

Google Pixel Tablet: $499 $439 @ Best Buy

Save $60 on the excellent Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock. This tablet doubles as a smart display and Google Nest Hub. It features a 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 8MP front camera with 1080p video recording, and 8MP rear camera. It's powered by Google's Tensor G2, has a built-in fingerprint reader, and includes 128GB of storage. The Google Pixel Tablet is available in three colors — Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $199 $129 @ Best Buy

Save $70 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Light and portable, it features an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touchscreen, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768T 8-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of microSD-expandable storage. With its durable metal frame and powerful performance, it's a tablet the whole family can share.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $349 $245 @ Best Buy

Save $105 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The tablet in this deal features a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, an Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE w/ S Pen: $529 $429 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab FE. In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review, we praise its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $949 @ Samsung

Save up to $150 on the Galaxy Tab S8. This iPad Pro rival tablet packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery.

Sony WF-C500 Earbuds: $ 99 $69 @ Best Buy

Save $30 on Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbuds. Even when not on sale, they're the best wireless earbuds under $100. They offer solid battery life, Sony signature sound, and customization with Sony's free Headphones Connect app.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $299 $249 @ Besy Buy

Save $50 on our favorite Bose earbuds. We strongly believe they boast the best active noise cancelling available. We found these earbuds to be incredibly comfortable and eerily good when it comes to call quality. They also offer excellent audio, and great battery life.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life.

Google Pixel 7 Unlocked: $599 $449 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on an unlocked Google Pixel 7 when you activate the phone at Best Buy. It packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For capturing and recording images, it has a 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens dual camera on the back with 10.8MP front camera. Google rates its battery life as up to 24 hours. t's IPX68 rated dust-and water resistant and has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Unlocked: $899 $699 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on an unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro when you activate it via Best Buy. The ultimate Android phone, it packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its rear camera setup includes a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 50MP wide-angle lens and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with autofocus. For video calling and self portraits, there's a 10.8MP front camera under the bezel.

Video Game Deals: up to $70 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy slashing up to $70 off select video games for a limited. Save on popular titles for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch.