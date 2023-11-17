Amazon Black Friday Fire tablet sale takes up to 50% off

Amazon Black Friday tablet deals are live ahead of Black Friday, Nov. 24. Right now, you can save up to 50% off Amazon's Alexa-enabled family of tablets. Prices start from $39.

As expected, the All-New Amazon Fire HD 10's price is reduced to $79. Normally $129, that's $60 off and marks the lowest price ever for Amazon's 2023 release 10-inch tablet. I don't see this dropping any lower between now and Black Friday so don't hesitate to snag it now.

In fact, it's one Black Friday tablet deal you don't have to wait to buy.

Also on sale is the productivity-driven Amazon Fire Max 11 — now just $149 ($80 off). This is another lowest price deal you can snap up today.

So if you want a budget-friendly iPad or Galaxy Tab alternative, don't sleep on Amazon's tablet line. See more Black Friday Fire tablet deals below.

Amazon Black Friday Fire tablet sale 2023

All-New Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): $139 $79 @ Amazon w/ trade-in

The All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 just got its first discount, it's now $60 off for Black Friday. Over the 11th Gen Fire HD 10, it's 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture taking and video calling with family and friends, this latest release bumps the front-facing camera up to 5MP.

Amazon Fire 7: $59 $39 @Amazon

Save $20 on the Amazon Fire 7 tablet. This is the smallest member of Amazon’s family of tablets. The latest refresh adds a bit more power and a lot more battery life to the remarkably affordable slate. Snag it now for its lowest price ever.

Amazon Fire HD 8: $99 $59 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the 2022 Fire HD 8 Tablet, Amazon's answer to the iPad mini. Designed to be your ultimate portable entertainment screen, the Fire HD 8 features a gorgeously vivid display, beefy 6-core processor and 32GB of storage. It supports for all your favorite streaming apps and affords you up to 13 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: $119 $69 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the the Amazon HD 8 Plus. It has all the same specs as the Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM. You're getting the same vivid display, 2.0 GHz 6-core processor, support for all your favorite streaming apps, and all-day battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149 $74 @ Amazon

At 50% off, the Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is at its lowest price yet. Beef up that screen size to 10 inches and you can get the impressive Fire HD 10, which features a powerful octa-core CPU, lengthy 12-hour battery life and, of course, a vivid 1080p display with plenty of real estate for not just content consumption, but for getting stuff done.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: $179 $94 @ Amazon

Save $85 on the Fire HD 10 Plus. It features a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) display, octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Its rated battery life of up to 12 hours makes it perfect for streaming content and gaming.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: $149 $74 @ Amazon

Save 50% on the latest Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet. Ideal for kids between the ages of 6 and 12, this Pro version packs a vibrant 8-inch HD display, 6-core processor, 3GB RAM, dual cameras and a USB-C (2.0) port. The tablet's 32GB of local storage is expandable via microSD up to 1TB.