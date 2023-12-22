Act fast! Switch to Verizon now and pay just $25 a month for 5G

Verizon is rolling out the red carpet for new customers with holiday savings on 5G service. Prices start at just $25 per month with Verizon's Unlimited Welcome plan.

For a limited time, bring your own device (s) to Verizon and pay $25 monthly for 4 lines guaranteed for three years. To see the deal price, toggle on Auto Pay and Bring your phone located at the top of Verizon myPlan page. This is a great option if you want to switch carriers and keep your existing phone (s). At this low monthly price on Verizon's fast and reliable 5G network, now is a great time switch.

Welcome Unlimited Plan: $25/mo. @ Verizon

Thinking of making the switch to Verizon? Bring your own phone and pay just $25 per month for 4 lines with Verizon Welcome Unlimited. Plus, you may choose to add Netflix bundled with Max (formerly HBO Max) for just $10 per month.

Verizon also offers fantastic price breaks on today's popular streaming services. For the first time, Verizon myPlan customers may bundle Netflix (valued at $7) and Max (valued at $10) with their monthly phone plan for an additional $10 per month. That's over 40% less than the cost of paying for each streaming service separately. For another $10, you can add the Disney Bundle which includes Disney+ Premium, Hulu, and ESPN (valued at $15). You'd end up spending just $20 per month for all five streaming services.

And there's more. From now through Jan. 3 when you switch to the 1Gig Verizon Fios Home Internet plan for $65, you'll get a free Xbox Series X (valued at $500, $100 Verizon Gift Card, and $200 Amazon Gift Card or Echo Show 10 (valued at $250). Verizon Fios Internet Plans start at $25 per month with Auto Pay and select 5G Mobile plans. With no data caps or annual contracts and a price guarantee of 5 years, this is a tremendous value.

If you're shopping around for a new carrier, Verizon is rolling out the red carpet for new customers. Visit Verizon.com to browse more holiday deals