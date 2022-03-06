Best keyboard and mouse combos 2022

Finding the best keyboard and mouse combo is a great way of fleshing out your setup. Not only can you find some great peripheral combinations tailored to how you work or play, but you’ll often end up saving money. While some modern laptops have fantastic touchpads and keyboards, using a true mouse and keyboard setup can take your experience to a whole new level.

Not a fan of bundle buys? There are plenty of top peripherals to be found in our selection of the best mice , and some of the best typing experiences to be had with the best mechanical keyboards . Looking to focus more on gaming? Then check out our selection of the best gaming mice and the best gaming keyboards to give you an edge in the best PC games around.

Whether you’re looking for the tactile punch of mechanical keys, or the comfort of a well-designed ergonomic mouse, there are tons of bundles online that have something to offer. From productivity to gaming we’ve got the right keyboard and mouse combo for you, in our list of the best keyboard and mouse combos of 2022.

What is the best keyboard and mouse combo?

The best keyboard and mouse combo is the MX Keys Combo, Logitech’s all-star productivity bundle of the MX Keys and MX Master 3. Both wireless peripherals are brilliant for home and office use and feature an battery life. Both items are premium products in build quality and performance and make for fantastic purchases in their own right. This bundle is a little pricey, but it reflects the quality on offer as you’ll be getting a comfortable and springy membrane keyboard alongside one of the best productivity mice on the market.

(Image credit: Logitech)

If you’re looking for an impressive gaming mouse and keyboard combo then Corsair’s Wireless Gaming Bundle is exactly that. Featuring the K57 RGB keyboard and HARPOON RGB mouse, the Corsair wireless gaming bundle isn’t pulling any punches. The Corsair keyboard features customizable macro keys, per-key-RGB and a 50-hour battery life. The HARPOON RGB mouse makes use of six buttons with Omron switches that have an endurance of over 50 million clicks, a hyper-fast 1-millisecond response time and can handle resolutions of up to 10,000 DPI. Combined, they form a formidable gaming duo that wouldn’t look out of place on any gamer’s desktop.

The Ghost A1 Keyboard & Mouse Combo is a premium bundle in performance, build and price. Featuring Ghost’s wireless A1 mechanical keyboard and wired M1 gaming mouse there’s no shortage of quality on show. The full aluminum chassis of the A1 is adorned with per-key-RGB from below its Double Shot PBT keycaps and Cherry MX switches while the M1 houses an impressive Pixart PMW-3389 sensor that can handle resolutions of up to 16,000 DPI with a 1ms response time. If you’re looking for a mouse and keyboard combo that can do just about anything, and look awesome while doing it, look no more.

Best mouse and keyboard combo

(Image credit: Logitech)

1. Logitech MX Keys Combo Best mouse and keyboard combo Specifications Keyboard size: Full Keyswitches: Scissor-style membrane Connectivity: Bluetooth (up to 5 months), 2.4GHz, USB-C Weight: 810g DPI: 4,000 Buttons: 7 Connectivity: Bluetooth (up to 70 days), 2.4GHz (up to 70 days), USB-C Weight: 141g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Dell View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Great battery life + Smart backlighting + MagSpeed wheel + Logitech Darkfield sensor Reasons to avoid - Pricey

While it lacks the punch that a mechanical keyboard can offer, the Logitech MX Keys is one of the better membrane keyboards around, and it makes for a great peripheral for home or office environments. The MX Keys uses quiet, scissor-style key switches that feel comfortable and springy on each press without feeling spongy or weak. To improve your typing experience, the MX Keys can use ambient light and proximity sensors to automatically activate and adjust the brightness of its backlit keys to suit your surroundings. It also comes with a comfortable wrist rest and Logitech Flow compatibility to switch between up to three connected devices on the fly.

Logitech makes some fantastic mice, and one of our favorites is the MX Master 3. A true premium mouse, the Master 3 is ergonomically sound, packed with productivity-boosting features and a great 70-day battery life. Aside from the impressive Logitech Darkfield high-precision sensor that works on virtually any surface — including glass and chrome — the MX Master 3 also features the innovative MagSpeed electromagnetic scroll wheel capable of silently traversing 1,000 lines in a second. The Logitech MX Master 3 is one of the best productivity mice available. And when paired with the MX Keys, you have the best productivity combo money can buy.

See our full Logitech MX Keys review , or our full Logitech MX Master 3 review .

Best combo for gaming

(Image credit: Corsair)

2. Corsair Wireless Gaming Bundle Best wireless mouse and keyboard combo for gaming Specifications Keyboard size: Full Keyswitches: Rubber Dome Connectivity: Bluetooth (up to 50hrs), 2.4GHz (up to 24hrs), USB Weight: 0.95kg DPI: 10,000 Buttons: 6 Connectivity: Bluetooth (up to 60hrs), 2.4GHz (up to 45hrs), USB Weight: 99g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Dell View at Newegg 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Per-key RGB backlighting + 6 macro keys + Detachable palm rest + Great battery life Reasons to avoid - Keyboard isn’t mechanical

Corsair’s K57 RGB wireless keyboard is an impressive sight, using Corsair’s Capellix LED technology to offer fully programmable per-key RGB lighting with 18 different pre-set effects. It isn’t all about the light show, Corsair’s full-size keyboard also features six programmable macro keys, media controls, anti-ghosting, a detachable palm rest and responsive Rubber Dome keyswitches. The K57 connects wirelessly via Bluetooth or the included USB dongle with up to 50 hours of battery life.

Similarly, the Harpoon RGB wireless gaming mouse connects wirelessly using Bluetooth or the included dongle for up to 60 hours of use. Once connected, Corsair’s Slipstream wireless technology allows hyper-fast sub-1ms connection speeds for the most responsive experience possible. Corsair’s Harpoon is outfitted with six fully programmable buttons that use super-durable Omron switches rated for more than 50 million clicks, and a 10,000 DPI resolution optical sensor for pinpoint accuracy in games.

Best budget combo for gaming

(Image credit: MSI)

3. MSI Vigor GK30 Combo Best budget mouse and keyboard combo for gaming Specifications Keyboard size: Full Keyswitches: Mech-like plunger Connectivity: USB Weight: 1042g DPI: 5000 Buttons: 6 Connectivity: USB Weight: 89g Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + 6 RGB zones + 6-key rollover anti-ghosting + 1000Hz polling rate + Pixart PMW-3325 optical sensor Reasons to avoid - Limited customization

The MSI Vigor GK30’s floating keycaps design looks great when paired with its six zones of RGB, but there’s more to MSI’s wired gaming keyboard than flashy lights. The board is pretty sturdy with plenty of grip along its base, combined with a weight of over two pounds and you won’t have to worry about accidental travel during gaming sessions. The GK30 uses three-part, mechanical-like plunger switches for a crisp typing experience, with each key having a 12 million+ keystroke lifespan. MSI’s keyboard also features 6-key rollover and 20-key anti-ghosting tech to avoid any unwanted key presses during gaming sessions. It’s not the best keyboard you can own, but it is a fantastic budget offering.

The bundled MSI GM11 wired mouse is a great budget option featuring subtle RGB lighting around its base and a six-button layout of Omron switches with a 10 million+ click lifespan. In terms of performance, the GM11 makes use of a Pixart optical sensor capable of resolutions up to 5,000 DPI and a polling rate of 1,000Hz. All in all, the combined might of the GK30 and the GM11 makes for a solid entry-level gaming peripheral bundle that’s more than worth its budget price tag.

Best ergonomic combo

(Image credit: Microsoft)

4. Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop Best ergonomic mouse and keyboard combo Specifications Keyboard size: Tenkeyless w/ separate number pad Keyswitches: Chiclet-style Connectivity: 2.4GHz USB (2xAAA batteries) Weight: 842g DPI: 1000 Buttons: 7 Connectivity: 2.4GHz USB (2xAA batteries) Weight: 155g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Dell 512 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Advanced ergonomic design + Large palm rest + BlueTrack sensor + Customizable Windows button Reasons to avoid - Pricey

If you’re working for long stretches of time, above all else, comfort is key. While it might look like it was designed by M.C. Escher, Microsoft’s ergonomic keyboard is built from the ground up with comfort in mind. Reverse tilt angles promote straight and neutral wrist positions, a natural arc throughout the split keyset design mimics the curved shape of the fingertips and there’s ample wrist support thanks to a sizable palm rest. It may take some getting used to, but there’s no doubt that the reduction in stress and fatigue on your joints will make it all worthwhile.

The included ergonomic mouse is similarly targeting user comfort, designed with the ideal height and pitch in mind to reduce pressure on problematic carpal tunnel areas by promoting natural hand and wrist postures. It features seven buttons, one of which is a customizable Windows button that can be set to offer quick and easy access to the Start menu or Cortana. Microsoft’s ergonomic mouse might look a little odd, but everything about it is designed to provide the user with the best ergonomic experience possible. To that end, it succeeds — capping off the Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop bundle nicely.

Best premium combo

(Image credit: Ghost)

5. Ghost A1 Keyboard & Mouse Combo Best premium mouse and keyboard combo Specifications Keyboard size: 60% Keyswitches: Cherry MX Connectivity: Bluetooth (up to 24hrs), Type-C USB Weight: 2 pounds DPI: 16,000 Buttons: 6 Connectivity: USB Weight: 65g Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Cherry MX Red/Brown/Blue switches + Full aluminum chassis + 16,000 DPI, Pixart PMW-3389 sensor + 1ms response time Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The Ghost A1 Keyboard is a must-have if you’re a minimalist at heart. Its 60% size strips away the function, navigation and numeric keys to put the Cherry MX-powered (Red, brown and blue switches are available) main keyboard on show, and then it illuminates each of the Double Shot PBT keys with fantastic per-key-RGB lighting. While the keyboard is small, you won't have to worry about it shifting around thanks to its hefty, premium-built, full aluminum chassis. Ghost’s mechanical marvel can last up to 24-hours of usage per charge when connected by Bluetooth, and is charged (or ran) by a USB-C connection.

Bundles have a nasty habit of one item completely outshining the other, but the Ghost M1 holds its own against its premium keyboard counterpart. The M1’s honeycomb-style chassis features six buttons and RGB lighting while weighing just 65 grams, allowing it to glide across surfaces with ease. There’s also serious performance at hand, with the M1 making use of a Pixart PMW-3389 sensor that can reach up to 16,000 DPI, has a polling rate of 1,000Hz and a lightning-fast 1ms response time. Whether you’re looking for a daily driver or a gaming gem, Ghost’s M1 mouse has plenty to offer.