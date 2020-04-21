USB Type-C is slowly but surely becoming the standard connector for both charging and data on the best laptops, Chromebooks and tablets. While not every device has this powerful port yet, a number of prominent notebooks employ it. So we compiled a list of the best USB Type-C accessories and cables as well as a short guide to help you through the madness.

Below you’ll find a list of the best USB Type-C accessories and cables that will help you continue to use your older USB-A peripherals; charge your devices; provide extra ports with some of the best USB Type-C hubs; and take advantage of USB Type-C’s ability to output 4K video. It’s everything you’ll need to make the most out of the new connector, especially as it ends up on a growing list of devices.

Here are the best USB Type-C accessories and cables

WGGE USB-C to USB-C Cable

Premium Cabling

WGGE produces this tangle-free, nylon braided, 10-foot USB-C to USB-C cable. You can use it to charge USB-C devices as well as connect external hard drives and docking stations.

And if you don’t want the joy of a really long, inexpensive wire, you can get the cheaper 6.6-foot version. WGGE also includes a two-year warranty.

All the Outputs You Need

The Plugable USB-C Triple Display Dock (UD-ULTCD) is the best pick for early adopters who need a dock. It works with the newest standards, like USB Type-C for charging and external displays; it even supports 4K monitors.

We didn’t like that it’s locked into vertical orientation, but it still offers great performance and support for three displays at the same time.

Aukey USB-C to USB 3.0 Adapter

Adapt Learn Grow

If you don’t want to buy a whole bunch of new cables, you can grab a tiny adapter. Aukey’s USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter is small and will work with any of your legacy Type-A peripherals. It also doesn’t hurt that you can get a two-pack for cheap.

Samsung Portable SSD T5

All the Storage

The Samsung Portable SSD T5 takes the spot of its predecessor, the T3, on this list, with even faster speeds and a better design. It comes with both a USB Type-C cable and a USB-C to USB 3.0 cable, so you can use it with any laptop and many newer Android phones.

It has blazing fast transfer speeds of (up to 540MBps) for speedy backups. The 250GB and 500GB models come in blue, while the 1TB and 2TB options come in black. The thing is tiny -- smaller than a credit card -- and includes a three-year warranty.

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive

Versatile Storage Solution

If you're transferring data between USB Type-A and USB Type-C devices, SanDisk's two-sided Ultra Dual flash drive is the perfect storage solution.

Starting at 16GB, this flash drive uses a slider to switch between a USB 3.0 Type-A connector on one side and a USB Type-C connector on the other, so you will see blazing speeds on both ends of the transfer. You can get it in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB sizes.

Apple USB-C Power Adapter

On Brand

No doubt your USB Type-C device came with a charger. But extras never hurt, and the 30W Apple USB Type-C Power Adapter is a compact and sleek-looking choice. Just remember that you need to bring your own USB Type-C to USB Type-C charging cable.

Anker PowerCore+ 20100 USB Type-C Power Bank

As Much Power as You Need

Laptops, tablets and smartphones keep getting thinner, and most don’t have replaceable batteries.

Certain USB Type-C ports, like the ones on the 12-inch MacBook and Google’s Pixel C, support charging, so Anker has introduced a high-capacity external battery that will keep your battery full on the go. This battery also features two USB-A ports to feed hungry tablets, headphones and other rechargeable gadgets.

What you need to know about USB Type-C

With Type-C on board, you can copy files at USB 3.1 speeds; deliver enough power to charge a laptop; or use Alt Mode to send other types of data using DisplayPort or Thunderbolt 3 connections.

All Thunderbolt 3 ports use the Type-C connector and are compatible with both the faster Thunderbolt 3 standard and regular Type-C devices. Thunderbolt 3 has four times the bandwidth (40 Gbps) of standard USB Type-C 3.1. Some docks and hard drives also take advantage of the faster speeds.

USB 3.2 is another version of USB Type-C. It doubles regular USB Type-C speeds at 20 Gbps, but is half of Thunderbolt 3 speeds. Meanwhile, USB 4 will have a speed of 40 Gbps. The best part, though, is that when you upgrade to a laptop that supports USB 4, it will work on all of your existing cables -- so no need to wait on buying them.