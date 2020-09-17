Xbox trolls PS5 pre-orders, promises a better experience for Xbox Series X

While PS5 customers were frantically refreshing pages throughout the night, future Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S gamers were sound asleep knowing their pre-order experience won't be as chaotic.

At least, that's what the official Xbox Twitter page suggested in a brutal tweet trolling PlayStation. Xbox reiterated the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order date of September 22 and went a step further by promising to provide an exact time for when pre-orders will go live.

Pre-order 👉 September 22Worldwide launch in 36 countries 👉 November 10Hype 👉 9000+(don’t worry - we’ll let you know the exact time pre-orders start for you soon) pic.twitter.com/SLUrrtszyNSeptember 17, 2020

That last bit of information was a direct response to the living nightmare PlayStation fans went through last night when pre-order pages for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition went live at random before showing "sold out" within minutes.

Xbox won't make you guess when its consoles will be available. Instead, you'll know ahead of time when to start refreshing the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S product pages at your favorite online retailers.

As a refresher, the Xbox Series X costs $499 (the same as the PS5) while the Xbox Series S is priced at $299. Both consoles will be available for pre-order on September 22 before launching worldwide on November 10.

If you're still undecided on which console to buy, check out our PS5 vs Xbox Series X comparison guide.