Xbox Series X is back in stock at Antonline — here are the best deals

The Xbox Series X is in stock at Antonline right now. Not only that, but the retailer seems to have a lot of units available with plenty of bundles.

Trust me, I'm just as confused as you are. Given how fast these have been snapped up in the past, to see these still available makes me think this stock drop is a lot bigger than my first assumptions were.

Anyway, rather than me blathering on about it, here are the bundles you can get.

Xbox Series X Bundles

Xbox Series X + Controller + Halo Infinite + wired headset: $589.97 @ Antonline

In this bundle, you’re getting the system, an additional controller for couch multiplayer action, Halo Infinite and a Nyko wired gaming headset for all your team chat needs.

Xbox Series X + 2 Controllers + Halo Infinite + wired headset: $639.96 @ Antonline

Add an extra forty bucks and you can get all the above and an additional controller. Now we’re entering Overcook territory!

The Series X is the most powerful console going with 12 TFLOPs of compute power for all your smooth 4K gaming needs. Not only that, but thanks to Game Pass, this is a great portal to a whole host of amazing games in an ever-increasing library.

What else is there to say, really? In a time where the big black Xbox is harder to find than gold, Antonline delivers on some good value bundles that will secure you the much sought after hardware in no time.