Xbox Series S accidentally leaked by Microsoft — a cheaper console is coming

While we still don't have official word on the Xbox Series S, it seems as though Microsoft just accidentally leaked its own console.

A Twitter user going by BraviaryBrendan recently purchased a new Xbox controller, and their Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial card revealed that Microsoft's Xbox Series S is indeed real.

The Xbox Series S is probably real

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial card has "Xbox Live Gold and unlimited access to over 100 high-quality games on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Windows 10" written on it.

This is a surprising leak because it seemingly comes directly from an official Microsoft coupon rather than an internal employee leak. However, it's important to remember that this sort of leak is not hard to fake.

The Xbox Series S is most likely still real, but whether or not this specific leak comes from an actual coupon is hard to determine. While the image doesn't look photoshopped, there have been many cases where dedicated fans build mock consoles and put together fake game footage to spread rumors.

Printing a paper coupon with this information wouldn't be difficult, so take the leak with a grain of salt. Even then, it could be legitimate. If so, Microsoft might be ramping up to reveal the Xbox Series S quite soon. Hopefully, this comes with an official release date and price for the Xbox Series X as well.