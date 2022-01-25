WWE 2K22 pre-order bonus info and what's new

Finally! WWE 2K22 pre-orders are open for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One. As incentive, fans can score exclusive WWE 2K22 pre-order bonus content and in some instances, early access to the game.

WWE 2K22's release date is slated for March 11 2022 (March 8 for select editions), just in time to get fans hyped up for WrestleMania 38 which takes place in April 2022. It's been two years since we've seen a refresh of this 2K games series and WWE 2K22 brings a host of new features and playable characters to the franchise.

Pricing for WWE 2K22 starts at $59 and can cost as much as $119, depending on which version you get. If you're a frugal gamer and accustomed to taking advantage of gaming deals, chances are you're wondering, "Is WWE 2K22 worth it?"

To help you decide for yourself, here's the rundown of available WWE 2K22 pre-order bonus content and what's new in WWE 2K22.

WWE 2K22 pre-order bonus

WWE 2K22 pre-order bonus content offers additional WWE characters and/or DLC content and more other exclusive goodies. There are several four different versions of WWE 2K22 including the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, Cross-Gen Digital Bundle and nWo 4-Life Digital Edition to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the New World Order faction.

Each WWE 2K22 version includes its own pre-order bonus content and is available for PC, PlayStation and Xbox gaming platforms. There is no planned release of WWE 2K22 for Nintendo Switch.

Here's the breakdown of WWE 2K22 pre-order bonus content:

Standard Edition

Undertaker Immortal Pack: Three additional Undertaker personas: (Phantom Mask Undertaker, Lord of Darkness Undertaker, and Boneyard Match Undertaker).

MyFACTION EVO cards for Undertaker and MyFACTION Perks and Bonuses

Deluxe Edition

Undertaker Immortal Pack: Three additional Undertaker personas: Phantom Mask Undertaker, Lord of Darkness Undertaker, and Boneyard Match Undertaker).

MyFACTION EVO cards for Undertaker and MyFACTION Perks and Bonuses.

Season Pass: All five DLC content packs with new Superstars and Legends, MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger packs

Early access starting March 8

Cross-Gen Digital Bundle

WWE Digital Standard Edition

Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack (Across previous and current-gen within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles)

nWo 4-Life Digital Edition

Playable nWo Superstars: “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Syxx, and Eric Bischoff)

nWo Bonus content: Two classic WCW PPV venues, a MyFACTION “Gold” Pack bundled with nWo EVO cards and the nWo Wolfpac Championship title)

Season Pass: All five DLC content packs with new Superstars and Legends, MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger packs).

Undertaker Immortal Pack: Three additional Undertaker characters (Phantom Mask Undertaker, Lord of Darkness Undertaker, and Boneyard Match Undertaker) MyFACTION EVO cards for Undertaker, MyFACTION perks and bonuses)

Starrcade '96 Rey Mysterio Pack: A '96 Rey Mysterio playable character, Starrcade ‘96 Rey Mysterio Ruby MyFACTION card

WWE 2K22 Pre-order PC (Digital): for $59 @ Amazon

WWE 2K22 Deluxe Pre-order PC (Digital): $99 @ Amazon

WWE 2K22 nWo 4 Life Edition Pre-order PCD Stream: $119 @ GameStop

WWE 2K22 Pre-order PS5: $69 @ Amazon

WWE 2K22 Deluxe Pre-order PS5:$99 @ Amazon

WWE 2K22 Pre-order PS4: $59 @ Amazon

WWE 2K22 Deluxe Pre-order PS4: $99 @ Amazon

WWE 2K22 Pre-order Xbox One: $59 @ Amazon

WWE 2K22 Deluxe Pre-order Xbox One:$99 @ Amazon

WWE 2K22 Pre-order Xbox Series X: $69 @ Amazon

WWE 2K22 Deluxe Pre-order Xbox Series X:$99 @ Amazon

What's new in WWE 2K22?

There's a two year gap between WWE 2K22 vs WWE 2K20 and the new game looks, feels, plays, and as its slogan cleverly suggests, "hits different". Over its predecessor, WWE 2K22 features a redesigned game engine, new controls, upgraded graphics and all-new game modes.

WWE legend Rey Mysterio graces the cover of WWE 2K22 — a nod to the high-flying acrobatics and intricate maneuvers of masked Mexican lucha libre wrestlers. The game's returning 2K Showcase lets players to relive iconic moments behind Mysterio’s most memorable matches. For the first time ever, players can share all their creations with the global community with cross-platform sharing.

Another franchise-first is the introduction of MyGM in which you step into the role of a WWE General Manager from drafting WWE Superstars and Legends to creating rivalries and setting championship s matches. Meanwhile, the game's new MyFACTION mode lets you collect and manage your own dream faction nWo-style with weekly events and updates.