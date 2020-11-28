Wowzers! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is $150 off in unbeatable Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are still chugging along, cranking out deals on all the top tech. And we're keeping our eyes on a deal on one of the best smartphones of 2020.

For its Black Friday sale, Amazon has slashed a total of $150 off the original $699 price tag of the Galaxy S20 for a final sale price of $549! That's almost 25% off, and it is so far one of the best Black Friday phone deals!

Samsung's most recent Galaxy S20 model certainly deserves its spot among the best smartphones of 2020 thanks to its impressive feature set and affordable price tag. And that was before these remarkable savings on unlocked Galaxy S20 FE.

Samsung Galaxy s20 FE - factory unlocked - Black Friday deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Unlocked): Was $699 now $549 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is already one of the best values on the smartphone market at its full retail price. With a 120Hz display, triple-cameras and 5G support, it's virtually impossible to pass up this phone with a $150 discount! This deal is applicable in all colors.View Deal

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S lineup is undoubtedly a favorite in the Android world, and this year Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) about 6 months after the base Galaxy S20 models launched. Even though this shaved $300 off the price of the Galaxy S20, it still offers a majority of the high-end features that people care about.

In our Galaxy S20 FE review, we noticed you still get Samsung's stunning AMOLED display that offers deep blacks and vibrant colors, while also delivering the same silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate found in the pricier Galaxy S20s.

The Galaxy S20 FE promises a solid collection of features, including a triple camera array that has a wide-angle, ultra-wide and a telephoto lens. And while it doesn't possess the massive megapixel count of some of its siblings, the images it produces are still excellent and it offers considerable reach with surprisingly stable 10x zoom photos.

With support for 5G and a Snapdragon 865 processor this phone is guaranteed to have a long life and it is an absolute steal at these prices.

Black Friday is finally here and we are seeing plenty of deals pop on a variety of tech including the best smartphones, so don't forget to bookmark that page and stay tuned for more!