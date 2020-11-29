Wow! Acer Swift 3 with Ryzen 5 drops to $479 in epic Cyber Monday laptop deal

Cyber Monday weekend deals are upon us and there are tons of amazing deals on laptops, tablets and other gadgets. However, some of them really stand out and that is definitely the case with massive savings on one of the best laptops of 2020, the Acer Swift 3.

The Acer Swift 3 is marked down to $479 at Walmart after an unheard of $140 discount on this remarkable laptop. This particular model comes with a 14.1-inch, full HD display, a Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

When we reviewed this laptop we praised its "Herculean performance" and its value even at its retail price, which we've rarely seen drop at all, let alone by over $100!

This is one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals around as it drops the price of one of the best laptops you can buy.

Acer Swift 3 Cyber Monday deal

Acer Swift 3 (Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB): was $619 now $479 @ Walmart

The Acer Swift 3 is an amazing laptop that really shows off the astounding performance of AMD's Ryzen processor, which somehow still sips power allowing it to deliver over 11 hours of battery life in our testing. This model includes a 14.1-inch, full HD display, a Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

The Acer Swift 3 (2020, AMD) absolutely stunned us when we revied it earlier this year after having been somewhat unimpressed with the Intel model, what a difference that Ryzen processor makes.

While this model is a Ryzen 5 compared to the Ryzen 7 of our review unit, we saw performance results on par with top-tier $2,000 laptops like the MacBook Pro or Dell XPS 13, so at below $500 for the Ryzen 5 model you are getting a laptop that punches well above its weight class.

The battery life was the next shocker as it managed 11 hours and 9 minutes in our testing, which nearly beat the Intel model by four hours and is just two minutes less than what we saw from the pricier HP Envy 13.

Hate the lack of ports on some laptops? Well, the Swift 3 has got you there with HDMI 2.0, a USB Type-C, a USB 3.2 Type-A, a USB 2.0 Type-A, and a headphone/mic combo jack.

The island-style keyboard of the Swift 3 offers springy feedback making it an excellent option for those that need to churn out a lot of text on their laptop. And if you need to tote it around with you the 2.65-pound weight should make that easy enough and at just 0.6-inches thick it won't take up too much room in your bag either.

The only real knock we had against the Swift 3 was the screen brightness, which could be better, but as long as you aren't working in full sun most of the time this shouldn't be a problem and is more than made up for by the rest of the package.

Cyber Monday weekend is here and we're already seeing tons of deals on today’s best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Cyber Monday 2020 deals hub for this year's best holiday discounts.