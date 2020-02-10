Whoa! The MacBook Air is back on sale for $899

Great news if you're on the prowl for cheap MacBook deals. Apple's stylish laptop is back on sale at Amazon today.

For a limited time, Amazon has the 2019 MacBook Air (128GB) on sale for $899. Normally priced at $1,099, that's $200 off and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this Apple laptop. It's one of the best laptop deals out there right now.

MacBook Air 13" (128GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air is the perfect Mac for most users offering ample power for everything from work to streaming. Amazon has it on sale for $899. That's $200 off and one of the best MacBook Air deals we've seen. View Deal

MacBook Air 13" (256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Need more than just 128GB of storage? The 256GB MacBook Air is on sale for $1,099.99. Now $200 off, it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration, which packs a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

The MacBook Air is an excellent all-around laptop for students and everyday use. It packs a 13.3-inch Retina display, Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

In our Apple MacBook Air 2019 review, we liked its crisp, high-resolution Retina display and strong audio. While it only has two Thunderbolt 3 ports on board, we gave it an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars.

Weighing in at 2.8 pounds, the 13-inch MacBook Air is on par with the Dell XPS 13 (2.7 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 (2.8 pounds). It's slightly lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (3 pounds).

In terms of the laptop's performance, the MacBook Air's CPU could use a bit more oomph. It has a Y-Series Intel Core i5-8210Y CPU which is suitable for light/everyday work, but power users might prefer more horsepower.

Connectivity-wise, the MacBook Air has two Thunderbolt 3 ports on its left side, one of which is for charging the notebook. It also has a built-in headphone jack so you can listen to music or podcasts using a wired pair of headphones.

Need more storage? Amazon also has the 256GB model on sale for $1,099, which is $200 off and the cheapest it's ever been.