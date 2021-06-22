To infinity and beyond! Samsung Galaxy Chromebook gets a $300 price drop

This Amazon Prime Day Chromebook deal is, quite frankly, big enough to phone home about. That's right, fellow humans: the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is currently 30 percent off for Prime Day. Heyo!

It's the sort of deal that only comes around once in a blue moon, and right now you can snag the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook for just $700. That's a full $300 off the normal asking price of $1,000, which ain't half bad for this lean, mean, premium machine. Bonus: it's also one of the best Prime Day laptop deals (and steepest discounts) we've seen today.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook deal

If you don't own a Chromebook already, you really don't know what you're missing. These ultra-light, super-fast machines boot up in seconds and often provide day-long battery life on a single charge. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is such a device, and right now, you'll find this 256GB notebook discounted to $700 for Amazon Prime Day.

The laptop in this deal has a 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED display and Intel Core i5-10210U processor teamed up with integrated graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a whole lotta oomph. For your storage needs, you get a 256GB SSD, plus an extra 200GB of free Cloud storage via Google One.

In our Samsung Galaxy Chromebook review, we were highly impressed by the breathtaking 4K display, sleek razor-thin chassis, and fast performance. We gave the Galaxy Chromebook 3.5 out of 5 stars for all these reasons and more (though it came up a little short in the battery life department).

The Galaxy Chromebook crushed our benchmark tests thanks to its 10th Gen U-series chip. It scored a 2,232 on the Geekbench 5 overall performance test, beating out the Pixelbook Go (1,356, Core i5-8200Y). It couldn't keep pace with the Spectre x360 13 (4,074, Core i7-1065G7) but it crushed the Chromebook Flip C434 (6,968, Core m3-8100Y) on the Geekbench 4 test with a score of 13,345.

At 11.9 x 8 x 0.4 inches and 2.3 pounds, the Galaxy Chromebook is thinner than the Google PixelBook Go (12.2 x 8.1 x 0.5 inches, 2.3 pounds), the HP Spectre x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.7 pounds) and the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 (12.6 x 8 x 0.6 inches, 3.1 pounds).

Prime Day Day ends tonight at midnight Pacific time, so it's not too late to snag some other solid deals. Be sure to visit our Prime Day deals hub for the best Prime Day savings.