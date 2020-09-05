The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to Xbox Series X, PS5: What we know

CD Projekt Red just dropped an awesome bomb -- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is going to upgrade to Xbox Series X, PS5 and PC for free with visual enhancements, including ray tracing.

On CD Projekt's blog, they stated that, "The next generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will release as a standalone purchase for PC, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, as well as a free update for everyone who already owns the game on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4."

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to next-gen consoles

"Developed to take advantage of the most powerful gaming hardware, the next-gen edition of the game will feature a range of visual and technical improvements — including ray tracing and faster loading times — across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content."

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is already an incredibly beautiful game, but I can't wait to see what it'll actually look like when you throw ray tracing into the mix. I'm also excited to see what kind of "visual and technical improvements" CD Projekt Red is going to add.

Is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt going to look slightly better or is CD Projekt Red going to overhaul this baby and compel me to play another 130 hours of it all over again?

Well, there's no exact release date of when this'll be coming, but we do know it'll be launching sometime in 2021, after the team launches Cyberpunk 2077 and has less to worry about.