Gaming PC can’t play Monster Hunter Wilds? There may be a fix

Monster Hunter Wilds has suffered performance issues since its launch, particularly causing trouble for gamers with older or more mid-range GPUs in their gaming PCs.

While the increasing graphic demands of games like Wilds and Black Myth: Wukong have caused some to upgrade their gaming desktops with the new AMD Ryzen 7 9800x3D CPU and Radeon RX 9070 XT, there may be a free solution coming soon with the upcoming patch for Monster Hunter Wilds.

A new letter from Game Director Yuya Tokuda on the official website includes information on game stability changes coming with the first Title Update, arriving later this week.

In addition to new challenging hunts and increased hub activities, this first major patch for Wilds will reduce VRAM usage and upgrade to DirectStorage for the Steam version of Wilds, which should increase stability for PC players.

Performance difficulties

(Image credit: Capcom/Laptop Mag)

PC performance in Monster Hunter Wilds is better than it was, but it's still not a smooth experience for many PC players. There are some fixes already in pace, but the biggest performance improvements rely on supersampling and frame generation tech.

Whether you're using a 4060 in your desktop or you have a 3070 gaming laptop, you may have needed to enable AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and frame generation to get smooth performance.

I played around with Wilds on my Nvidia RTX 3080 desktop and an RTX 5090 gaming laptop and still needed to enable graphics upscaling software to get great performance on Wilds at 1080p and 1600p on the RTX 5090 Razer Blade 16 (2025), and at 2K-4K resolution on my RTX 3080 desktop.

Without frame generation software smoothing the way, we mostly saw framerates in the 60- 70fps range on our recent RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 laptops.

While I haven't had much issue personally with my generated frames disagreeing with the multiplayer server data, in a highly reactive, online multiplayer game, frame gen isn't the ideal solution.

Frame generation software uses AI to generate additional frames, giving the appearance of smoother performance. For single-player games or games that don't require twitch reactions, generating additional frames is often a suitable solution. Where frame-gen fails is with online multiplayer titles.

Client-to-server latency is already a pain point for online gamers, and enabling frame generation can sometimes serve just to make this worse. Sure, Nvidia's Reflex software can help, but that's not always an option.

Will this be enough to fix performance across the board?

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Rami Tabari)

Game optimization is the better but more time-intensive solution than using software upscaling tools. Thankfully, Capcom's Monster Hunter team is in for a full overhaul.

The letter from Tokuda reads, "The team is continuing to identify stability issues and make improvements where possible, especially on the Steam version. This will be an ongoing process, where we'll aim to make continual steps forward in this area and respond to critical issues."

Reduced VRAM usage and DirectStorage should help optimize PC performance and bring it closer in line with the console experience for Wilds.

However, individual performance gains will vary based on your hardware, graphics settings, and resolution. Reduced VRAM overhead and DirectStorage should improve performance across the board, but for GPUs with less VRAM, the reduced usage will likely have a greater impact than for gamers using higher-end GPUs with additional VRAM.

The patch for Monster Hunter Wilds, Free Title Update 1, will launch on Friday, April 4, though some timezones will see the update late in the evening on Thursday, April 3.