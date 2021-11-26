The $159 Acer 27-inch gaming monitor is the cheapest 1440p display on Black Friday

Black Friday deals are crashing in waves against the shore of my sanity and the only way to save me is to check out the Acer 27-inch gaming monitor deal for just $140 off.

Right now you can get snatch up the Acer 27-inch, 1440p gaming monitor for only $160 at Walmart.

Acer 27-inch gaming monitor deal

The Acer 27-inch gaming monitor is outfitted with a 2560 x 1440 display with a 75Hz refresh rate and AMD Radeon FreeSync. This is a great deal for a 1440p monitor.

The Acer 27-inch KW272U is a budget gaming monitor, but it's tough to find a 27-inch, 1440p monitor at this low of a price. It's not only outfitted with a 2560 x 1440 display, but it also features a 75Hz refresh rate and AMD Radeon FreeSync.

As far as the ports go, you'll get one DisplayPort and two HDMI ports. If you're a worker bee who must work long hours, you'll appreciate AcerVisionCare technology featured on this monitor. AcerVisionCare helps to reduce eye strain, diminishes harmful light emissions, and promotes a more comfortable viewing experience.

Despite its budget-friendly price, this 27-inch Acer monitor has a modern, "near bezel-less" design that Acer calls "ZeroFrame." This ensures that you get as much screen real estate as possible.