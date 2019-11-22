The best Black Friday gaming laptop deal is here with $400 off Alienware Area-51m

Black Friday deals are dropping very early, and right now you can get the Alienware Area-51m from Dell for up to $400 off. After discount, the second model starts at just $2,699, which is great for the components it offers.

The Alienware Area-51m is one of our best gaming laptops overall thanks to its insane desktop-level performance and lightning fast SSDs packed into a stunning space station design.

Alienware Area-51m: was $3,099 now $2,699 @ Dell

There are a number of configurations on sale for the Area-51m, but the stand out one is the $2,699 model, which comes with a desktop-level Core i7 CPU and an RTX 2070 GPU. It also comes with a smooth 17.3-inch, 1080p, 144Hz panel.View Deal

The Alienware Area-51m comes outfitted with an Intel Core i7-9700K processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB and a 1TB HDD, which are all solid components for the price.

In our Alienware Area-51m review, we gave the gaming laptop credit for its stellar performance, overcoming its competitors in overall performance and graphics. It also has crazy fast SSDs that replicated a speed of 1,272 MBps. Now combine that with the ability to upgrade components and a stunning chassis right out of a sci-fi.

If this gaming laptop is still a little too pricey for your blood, then stay tuned to our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals hubs to see more hot products on sale.