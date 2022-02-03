Secretlab gaming chairs now up to $130 off — just in time for Valentine's Day

Secretlab gaming chairs like the Editor's Choice Titan are comfortable, sturdy, and stylish. Luxury gaming comes at a high price — luckily, Secretlab's Valentine's Day sale takes up to $130 off.

During the sale, you can get the Secretlab Titan Napa Leather Gaming Chair for $769. That's $130 off its former price of $899 and one of the best gaming deals we've seen this week.

As an alternative, you can get the Titan SoftWeave Fabric Chair for $489 ($40 off).

Secretlab Titan Napa Leather Gaming Chair: was $899 now $769 @ Secretlab

Secretlab's Valentine's Day sale knocks up to $130 off its customizable gaming chairs. Choose from leatherette, fabric, or leather upholstery of various colors and designs. In our Secretlab Titan review, we loved the gaming chair's sturdy, comfortable design with soft head pillow. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award. It's one of the best gaming chairs around.

You don't have to be a Twitch streamer or YouTube gamer to benefit from Secretlab's Titan gaming chair. It provides great back and neck support which makes it perfect for any home office.

Aesthetically, the Secretlab Titan is slick, stylish and offers several material and color options. The gaming chair's sturdy steel frame accommodates bodies of all sizes. Adjustable four-directional armrests and a recline of 85 to 165 degrees ensures optimal comfort.

Whether you want to do your back a favor and invest in a gaming chair or surprise someone special, the Secretlab Titan is a wise choice.