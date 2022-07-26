Samsung's T350 borderless monitor for $119 is ideal for a dual screen setup

Samsung's T350 LED monitor has a minimalist, borderless design for distraction-free viewing. If you don't want to spend a small fortune on a dual monitor setup for your laptop, Samsung has a deal for you.

Right now, you can get the Samsung T350 LED Monitor for $119 directly from Samsung. It typically costs $179, so that's $60 off and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this monitor outside of the holidays.

This 24-inch IPS display offers much better viewing angles than the TN panels you'll find in most budget displays. The 1920 x 1080 resolution, HDMI port, Radeon FreeSync support and 4ms response time all make for an impressive package at this price point. Best Buy has it for the same price.

Samsung's T350's IPS panel ensures the perfect color-rich viewing experience from any angle. It packs a 24-inch1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution LED panel, 75Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time. It also supports AMD Radeon FreeSync for life-like, smooth, lag-free streaming and gameplay.

Although we didn't test this display, Samsung T350 reviews from satisfied customers average 4.5 out 5-stars. Owners like the monitor's great picture quality and color definition.

For connecting external devices or a second monitor, it supplies you with an HDMI port and a PC-IN port.

Whether you're on the hunt for the best cheap monitor deal or want to build a dual monitor setup for less, the Samsung T350 is a wise choice.

There's no telling how long this deal will last, so we recommend you grab it while you can.