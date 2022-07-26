Samsung's T350 borderless monitor for $119 is ideal for a dual screen setup

By published

Save on Samsung's T360 series LED FreeSync monitor

Samsung T350 dual monitor bundle on purple background with epic deals badge
Samsung T350 dual monitor bundle (Image credit: Samsung )

Samsung's T350 LED monitor has a minimalist, borderless design for distraction-free viewing. If you don't want to spend a small fortune on a dual monitor setup for your laptop, Samsung has a deal for you. 

Right now, you can get the Samsung T350 LED Monitor for $119 (opens in new tab) directly from Samsung. It typically costs $179, so that's $60 off and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this monitor outside of the holidays. 

(opens in new tab)

Samsung T350 24-inch LED Monitor: was $179 now $119 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
This 24-inch IPS display offers much better viewing angles than the TN panels you'll find in most budget displays. The 1920 x 1080 resolution, HDMI port, Radeon FreeSync support and 4ms response time all make for an impressive package at this price point. Best Buy (opens in new tab) has it for the same price. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Samsung's T350's IPS panel ensures the perfect color-rich viewing experience from any angle. It packs a 24-inch1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution LED panel, 75Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time. It also supports AMD Radeon FreeSync for life-like, smooth, lag-free streaming and gameplay. 

Although we didn't test this display, Samsung T350 reviews from satisfied customers average 4.5 out 5-stars. Owners like the monitor's great picture quality and color definition. 

For connecting external devices or a second monitor, it supplies you with an HDMI port and a PC-IN port. 

Whether you're on the hunt for the best cheap monitor deal or want to build a dual monitor setup for less, the Samsung T350 is a wise choice.

There's no telling how long this deal will last, so we recommend you grab it while you can. 

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  