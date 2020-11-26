Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $139 on Black Friday will make you ditch AirPods

If we're being honest, Apple's AirPods have few competitors. There are great truly wireless earbuds out there, but only a couple are as universally recommended. Well, one of those alternatives is now on sale during Black Friday week, and it'll be hard to pass up this deal.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are now $139 at Amazon after a $30 discount. That might not sound like much of a sale, but these rarely get a price cut. Crucially, this deal puts them below the AirPods' $159 retail price.

If you're torn between the two earbuds, the AirPods are only $109 at Walmart during Black Friday, or $50 below their normal price. These two sales are among the best Black Friday headphone deals we've seen all year long.

Beans are the magic fruit, are they not? These bean-shaped earbuds are super comfortable thanks to their ergonomic shape and they sound amazing as well. They come with active noise cancellation and have long battery life. These are hard to beat.

Want truly wireless earbuds but aren't a fan of AirPods? Look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. They offer a similarly comfortable fit but don't look as silly in your ears. And when it comes to pricing, this deal drops them to $139, below the retail price of Apple's pair.

As we note in our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review, we like the buds' balanced, spacious audio quality and extra-long battery life. We also appreciate its eye-catching design and gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating.

Samsung put its AKG acquisition to good use, cramming 12-millimeter drivers into the Galaxy Buds Live shiny, bean-shaped shell. The company also installed a bass duct to help enhance the low end and an air vent for natural-sounding spaciousness. It’s a choice that really paid off in the long run.

It took 7 hours and 47 minutes of video calls, playing music, catching the latest Noise Cancelling podcast and calling a few relatives, before we got the notification letting us know it was time to pop the buds in its case for a recharge. That is a much longer runtime than the AirPods or AirPods Pro.

On-ear touchpad controls let you conveniently manage music and calls. You'll single tap, to play or pause a song, double-tap to play the next track, answer or end a call, and triple tap to play a previous track. Meanwhile, Bixby Voice support lets you call on Samsung's digital virtual assistant for hands-free control.

Galaxy Buds Live works with Android devices running Android 5.0 and up as well as iDevices with iOS 10 and later. They also pair easily with any laptop using Windows 10 PC's Swift Pair.

