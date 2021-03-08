Ditch the AirPods Pro! Samsung Galaxy Buds Live now $90 off

Thinking that only iPhone owners have all the fun of seamless wireless earbuds with the AirPods? Well, Samsung would like to disagree.

Their Galaxy Buds Live are awesome for Samsung owners and Android users, and now for a limited time, you can get $90 off the list price, which takes the price down to just $79!

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169.99 now $79 @ Amazon

Top sound quality courtesy of the AKG-tuned 12mm custom drivers and stellar call quality tested by us makes these technically capable true wireless earbuds, made great by the comfortable, sleek design. You will love these AirPod killers.

The 12mm speakers with enhanced bass tone have been tuned by the audio experts over at AKG for a spacious, studio-quality soundstage. Plus, a triple microphone array picks up your voice with clarity and gives a decent level of active noise cancellation.

Keeping these running all day is a crazy long battery life of up to eight hours in the earbuds and 29 using the case. And you can find all of this in a snug pair of earbuds that feel great over long listening sessions.