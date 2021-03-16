PS5 just got a new exclusive — here’s what we know

The PS5 already has a lustrous lineup of exclusive games launching throughout this generation. Just this year, we're expecting Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon: Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok.

However, Sony is not done investing in new independent properties. Haven, a newly formed studio headed by Jade Raymond, is currently working on an exclusive title for PlayStation. We have few details on what the game will look or play like, but we can come to a few conclusions based on Sony's recent blog post.

Jade Raymond previously worked at Ubisoft as a producer on a few of the company's biggest games. Shortly after, she moved to EA, where she and Amy Hennig (the Creative Director of the original Uncharted trilogy) were meant to work on Star Wars titles. Raymond was responsible for building Ubisoft Toronto and EA Motive Studios, and was involved with Stadia Games and Entertainment.

Raymond has a lot of experience under her belt, so we have a lot to look forward to. Her blog post didn't provide much detail on the game itself, but since she expressed the desire to make a game where players "can escape, have fun, express themselves, and find community," we have a few guesses as to what the game could look like.

"Find community" implies that it will possess some sort of online element unless she's referring to a community within a fandom. Additionally, the concept of expressing oneself makes us think of something like LittleBigPlanet, Minecraft, or Super Mario Maker. However, she could simply be referring to cosmetic choices with this phrase.

Otherwise, we don't know much else about the game, except that Sony seems to believe in Haven's work and is willing to back the company. With this new property, Raymond and her team want to "refocus on GAMES in a place where we can practice our crafts without any barriers or impediments."