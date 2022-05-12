Amazon Prime Day Xbox deals 2022: Here's what to expect

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be here before we know it with the best Xbox gaming deals in tow. Although gamers usually look forward to Black Friday for Xbox deals, Prime Day is one of the best times to score deep discounts.

Bargain shoppers can expect to score big with cheap Xbox games in digital and physical formats. Prime Day is known to offer steep discounts on today's best gaming headsets from HyperX, Turtle Beach, Razer and more.

Not to be outshined, retailers like Best Buy, Target and Walmart typically run site-wide sales that run alongside Amazon Prime Day deals. Last year, Best Buy's "The Bigger Deal" savings event rained on Amazon Prime Day's 48-hour parade of deals with competing discounts on Xbox games and accessories. We expect this Xbox sale to resurface during Prime Day 2022.

Whether you're looking for an Xbox console, spare controller, gaming headset or just want to stockpile games, Prime Day is your best bet.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

According to Amazon's April quarterly report, Prime Day 2022 is expected to occur in July. The specifics of the actual start date of the next Prime Day event remains unknown.

Prime Day typically occurs during the second or third week of July to coincide with Amazon's July 5 founding date. However, there have been a few exceptions to the rule.

In 2020, Prime Day was pushed back to October 13-14 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The following year, Prime Day 2021 took place on June 21 and June 22 to kick off the summer. Although Prime Day 2022's date remains a mystery at this time, it will arrive before we know it.

We'll be tracking the best Amazon Prime Day Xbox One deals this summer and sharing them here. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day 2022 deals for the best deals and sales from Amazon and other retailers.

Until then, here the best Prime Day-worthy Xbox deals you can get right now.

Pre Prime Day Xbox deals

Microsoft Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle: $299 @ GameStop

The Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle is in stock at GameStop. This next-gen system offers 4K gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $49 @ Microsoft

Microsoft is taking $10 off the Xbox Wireless Controller. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Xbox One Series X|S, Xbox One X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 PC. Amazon has it for the same price.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: was $179 now $139 @ Microsoft

Microsoft continues to take $22 off the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller. The controller lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and has Impulse Triggers and adjustable tension thumb grips. It works with Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. GameStop has it for the same price.

HyperX CloudX Flight Wireless Headset for Xbox: was $159 now $119 @ Microsoft

Now $40 off, the HyperX CloudX Flight Wireless is one of the best gaming headsets for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It features 50mm drivers, a built-in chat mixer, comfy memory foam ear cushions and a detachable microphone with noise-cancellation. Gaming-grade 2.4Hz wireless connectivity lets you enjoy cord-free gaming for up to 30 hours.

Xbox accessory deals: Up to $50 off @ Microsoft

Microsoft's massive accessory sale takes up to $50 off select Xbox accessories. Save on Turtle Beach, HyperX gaming headsets, Razer gear, and the 1TB WD Black P10 Game Drive for Xbox One.

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset: was $59 now $35 @ Best Buy

The Turtle Beach Recon 200 features 40mm speakers and high-sensitivity flip-to-mute mic to deliver high-quality game sound and crystal-clear chat. It works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Marvel's Avengers for Xbox One| Series X: was $39 now $19 @ Best Buy

Marvel's Avengers for Xbox One and Xbox Series X is $20 off at Best Buy. This character-driven story lets you assemble Earth's mightiest heroes like Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow or Thor. Single player mode or coop missions let you unleash your inner super hero.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $25 @ Amazon

Now $35 off in a Prime Day-like deal, Assassin's Creed Valhalla for Xbox Series X and Xbox One is a must-play. Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses with Assassin's Creed Valhalla.



The Outer Worlds for Xbox One: was $30 now $14 @ Amazon

Outer Worlds is one of the best RPG games to play. What makes it stand out is its in-depth dialogue options, excellent voice acting, and incredibly immersive narrative.

Hitman 3: was $60 now $30 @ Best Buy

This is the finale to the World of Assassination Trilogy. In our Hitman 3 review, we said that Hitman 3 continues to impress with striking, exotic locales that are perfect for stealthy murders. The folks at IO Interactive rarely disappoint when it comes to Agent 47’s killing-spree locations.

Back 4 Blood for Xbox Series X: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead franchise. Every play through brings new surprises and challenges, and it's up to you to build your deck - and weapon - in order to properly face whatever's waiting for you.