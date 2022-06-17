Prime Day 2022: 10 best early access deals for Amazon Prime members

Technically, Amazon's Prime Day 2022 savings event falls on July 12-13 this year, however, Prime members don't have to wait. Starting June 21, Prime membership holders can celebrate the first day of summer with early Prime Day deals.

One of the best perks of being a Prime member is getting first dibs on the lowest prices of the season. Amazon's Prime Day 2022 announcement reveals just some of this year's early access Prime Day deals.

Beginning June 21, Prime members can save up to 55% off select Amazon Alexa-enabled devices. Early shoppers can score big savings on the Fire 7 Tablet, Kindle Paperwhite e-reader, Echo Show 5 smart display, eero WiFi routers, and more.

Alexa-enabled Fire TV smart TVs ranging from 24 to 75-inches in size will see discounts of up to 50%. The Toshiba M550 75 inch Fire TV (opens in new tab) gets the biggest discount, falling from $1,399.99 to $699.99. That's $700 in savings and marks a new all-time low price for this particular model.

The 75-inch Toshiba M550 in this deal features a sleek, thin bezel and 75-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 120Hz display with 16:9 aspect ratio. Ensuring great looking gameplay, it has a 80 motion rate to support auto low latency mode.

If you want to access early Prime Day 2022 deals, you'll want to join Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) before June 21. Amazon Prime costs $139 for a one-year membership and $14.99 for monthly subscribers. Students can join Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 a year. That's half the price of the standard Prime membership.

Prime Day 2022 falls on July 12 and July 13. Be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2022 hub for the best deals from Amazon and competing retailers. If you want to shop early, here are the best Prime early access deals you can score starting June 21.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: $139 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Prime members can enjoy early access to a Prime Day Kindle. The best e-reader to buy, the Kindle Paperwhite features a 6.8 inch flush-front 300 ppi anti-glare display that mimics real paper, 17 LED front lights and 8GB of storage. For peace of mind, the Kindle Paperwhite is water-resistant for worry-free reading at the beach or in the bath and includes a 1-year warranty.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now just $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's 9th generation Fire 7 tablet is among Prime Day 2022's early access deals. Although we don't typically recommend products more than two years old, the 2019 Fire 7 is still one of the best cheap tablets around. In our Fire 7 review (opens in new tab), we praised the tablet for its speedy performance, long battery life and Alexa hands-free support. The Fire 7 is an affordable option if you're looking for a portable device for streaming and gaming.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids (2nd Gen): was $94 now $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Prime members will also save on the 2nd generation Echo Show 5 Kids before everyone else. This kid-friendly Alexa-enabled smart display lets kids can ask Alexa to play videos, help with homework, and make video calls to approved contacts. Easy-to-use parental controls lets you set bedtimes and video time limit, filter content, and review activity.

(opens in new tab) eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router: $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Prime members can expect to see discounts on Amazon's eero 6 WiFi routers. This home networking device provides whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage for up to 1,500 square feet. It supports Wi-Fi speeds up to 900 Mbps for up 75+ devices. Built-in Zigbee smart hub makes it easy to connect devices to your home network with Amazon Alexa.

(opens in new tab) Prime Gaming Video Games: over 25 free indie games @ Prime Gaming (opens in new tab)

Beginning June 21, Prime members can start "freeloading" over 25 free indie games from Prime Gaming. Games like Death Squared, Fatal Fury Special, Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams, Gone Viral, HUE, Metal Slug 2, Pumped BMX Pro, Samurai Shodown II, The Darkside Detective, and The King of Fighters 2002 are all up for grabs.

(opens in new tab) Luna Wireless Controller: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Luna is a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 24-inch Smart Fire TV: was $169 now $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the best early access Prime Day deals knocks $80 off the Insignia Smart Fire TV Edition. Its easy-to-use interface affords you convenient access to your favorite streaming apps. Plus, it ships with an Alexa-enabled voice remote so you can watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, and more hands-free.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was $559 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

At $260 off, the Fire TV Omni Series will hit its lowest price yet for Prime Day. The TV's easy-to-use home screen lets you access streaming apps, cable, satellite, video games, Luna cloud gaming and more in one place. Access over a million TV shows and movies across Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, Pluto TV, Tubi, Paramount+, and others. Like all Fire TVs, it ships with an Alexa voice remote for hands-free operation.