Over $800 off the Alienware m15 R4 with RTX 3080: This is the best gaming laptop deal of the day

The best gaming laptop deals pack as much power into the chassis while keeping costs low. We’ve seen a lot of great offers in this category, but even we were surprised by one this good!

This Alienware m15 R4 , armed with an Intel Core i9 CPU and RTX 3080 GPU, has seen a huge $810 price cut — taking the cost down to $2,399.99.

Alienware m15 R4: was $3,209, now $2,399 @ Dell

A pro-tier gaming laptop with the specs to match, Alienware's m15 R4 offers the 10th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. All this alongside powerful speakers and a buttery smooth 144Hz 1080p display for immersive gaming.

Of course, the specs are a big selling point for any portable powerhouse like this. As you can read in our Alienware m15 R4 review , however, there’s a lot more to love about this gaming laptop.

The performance under the hood is insane, the design is stylish and the keyboard is tactile. This is a great rig for on-the-go gameplay and any processor-intensive day-to-day productivity.

All of it is kept cool with Alienware’s patented Cryo-Tech — consisting of vapor chamber technology, a dual-intake dual-exhaust airflow design, and plenty of load-balancing heat pipes.

Plus, a generous amount of I/O for compatibility while out and about or slotting this into your home setup makes it a very capable machine, which is very deserving of our highly coveted Editor’s Choice award. Pick yours up now!