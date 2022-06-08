Nothing phone (1) is coming July 12 — here's how to watch the 'Return to Instinct' event

The Nothing phone (1) finally has a date for its official unveiling with the company announcing the "Nothing (event): Return to Instinct" coming on July 12 at 11 a.m. EST / 4 p.m. BST.

For those that tuned into the Nothing event in March and came away disappointed that Carl Pei and co. only gave a few details about the forthcoming handset, this is what you've been waiting for.

We came away impressed with the Nothing ear (1) earbuds, particularly for a first-gen product from a brand new company, so while a phone is a much larger undertaking, it's hard not to be at least intrigued by what OnePlus co-founder Pei has up his sleeve for his new company.

So far we know that the Nothing phone (1) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, but likely the new mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, rather than the flagship 8 Gen 1. It will run Nothing OS, based on Android, with a strong commitment to four years of software updates and four years of security updates. It will feature a transparent back, similar to the ear (1), and a recycled aluminum mid-frame. Finally, it will include support for wireless charging.

Nothing made quite a few bold claims about its products offering effortless connectivity with third-party products, similar to what users of the Apple ecosystem enjoy, but without being locked in to one company. It's a lovely notion, but there were no details on how Nothing will manage this, so we'll be as intrigued to hear more about Nothing OS as the Nothing phone (1) hardware during the July 12 event.

How to watch the Nothing phone (1) event

The Nothing phone (1) launch event will be live streamed from London on July 12 starting at 4 p.m. British Summer Time (11 a.m. Eastern time) and it will be hosted on nothing.tech (opens in new tab). Fans can RSVP (opens in new tab) for the event to make sure they don't miss the unveiling.

We'll naturally be covering the event, so if you can't tune in live then don't worry, we'll have all of the latest details on the Nothing phone (1) as soon as it launches.