Live
Nothing March event live blog: 'The Truth' may reveal Nothing's first phone
Find out everything announced at the Nothing (event): The Truth
By Darragh Murphy published
Nothing is hosting a mysterious 'The Truth' event today, and all signs are pointing to the London-based tech company's first smartphone. Apparently, 2021's brilliant Nothing Ear 1 earbuds "was just a warm up." Co-founder Carl Pei is keeping us at the edge of our seats.
Kicking off today at 2 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT, the special event is expected to reveal Nothing's new product, as it was apparently "always about 2022," according to the company on Twitter. The Nothing livestream will also delve into details about community investment, giving fans the opportunity to support Nothing throughout its journey.
You can watch Nothing's upcoming March 23 event on the company's official YouTube channel. Better yet, you can watch it along with us right here.
Will we see another transparent beauty? Check out the biggest announcements from the Nothing "The Truth" March event as it happens below.
If you're still looking for a place to watch the Nothing event, we've embedded the livestream video here so that you can watch it on this page, if it tickles your fancy.
Are you ready for The Truth?Live today 14:00 GMT.#NothingeventMarch 23, 2022
Under 30 minutes to go.
I think we're ready for "The Truth." And judging by the post, we expect to see a stylish show with Carl Pei telling us about the big reveal. We're not sure how long the Nothing event will last, but we do know there will be some sort of reveal, along with details about another community investment. This follows Nothing's first community round, which raised $1.5 million in a record-beating 54 seconds last March.
Last year, Nothing announced its partnership with Qualcomm, stating it will be using its Snapdragon chips to power upcoming devices. With the semiconductor giant in the mix, Nothing's next big product launch is looking mighty likely to be a first-generation smartphone. If it's anything like the ear (1) earbuds, we expect it to be a flagship killer, too.
According to the announcement, Nothing is planning to use "Snapdragon mobile platforms with 5G connectivity across many different categories of devices." With this in mind, along with the "ecosystem" Nothing hints at, the brand aims to build a tech ecosystem that may rival Apple's.
With under an hour to go, the hype for one of Nothing's "most important announcements ever" is growing.
The company gave us a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming event last week, with the tweet stating "let's get transparent." That's a clear sign that whatever product is revealed (fingers crossed it's a smartphone), it'll sport the same transparent design as the Nothing ear (1) earbuds.
Let’s get transparent.While we’re getting ready for the #Nothingevent on 23 March, we invite you to come behind-the-scenes of the shoot.Watch the new Nothing Updates here.March 18, 2022
And we're kicking off!
As previously reported, we expect the Nothing event to really be something, with many believing that we'll finally see Nothing bring out its own phone. For one, Nothing's co-founder Carl Pei, who parted ways with OnePlus last year, was spotted showing off a smartphone at Mobile World Congress 2022. Plus, we see a sneaky Snapdragon logo on the event's homepage. If we know anything about Snapdragon, it's often found in Android smartphones.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Laptop Mag. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.