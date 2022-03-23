Nothing March event live blog: 'The Truth' may reveal Nothing's first phone

Refresh

If you're still looking for a place to watch the Nothing event, we've embedded the livestream video here so that you can watch it on this page, if it tickles your fancy.

Are you ready for The Truth?Live today 14:00 GMT.#NothingeventMarch 23, 2022 See more Under 30 minutes to go.



I think we're ready for "The Truth." And judging by the post, we expect to see a stylish show with Carl Pei telling us about the big reveal. We're not sure how long the Nothing event will last, but we do know there will be some sort of reveal, along with details about another community investment. This follows Nothing's first community round, which raised $1.5 million in a record-beating 54 seconds last March.

(Image credit: Nothing) Last year, Nothing announced its partnership with Qualcomm, stating it will be using its Snapdragon chips to power upcoming devices. With the semiconductor giant in the mix, Nothing's next big product launch is looking mighty likely to be a first-generation smartphone. If it's anything like the ear (1) earbuds, we expect it to be a flagship killer, too.



According to the announcement, Nothing is planning to use "Snapdragon mobile platforms with 5G connectivity across many different categories of devices." With this in mind, along with the "ecosystem" Nothing hints at, the brand aims to build a tech ecosystem that may rival Apple's.

With under an hour to go, the hype for one of Nothing's "most important announcements ever" is growing.



The company gave us a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming event last week, with the tweet stating "let's get transparent." That's a clear sign that whatever product is revealed (fingers crossed it's a smartphone), it'll sport the same transparent design as the Nothing ear (1) earbuds. Let’s get transparent.While we’re getting ready for the #Nothingevent on 23 March, we invite you to come behind-the-scenes of the shoot.Watch the new Nothing Updates here.March 18, 2022 See more