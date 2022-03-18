How to watch Nothing's 'The Truth' March 23 event — could a Nothing phone be unveiled?

Despite its name, we expect the upcoming Nothing event to really be something. Could the London-based tech startup release a Nothing phone, likely the transparent beauty we've seen leaks about? Nothing's co-founder Carl Pei, who parted ways with OnePlus last year, was spotted showing off a smartphone at Mobile World Congress 2022.

We have no idea what product announcements Nothing will make next week, but we loved the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds, so we'll be front-and-center watching what Pei unveils to the masses. Read on to find out how to watch the March 23 Nothing event.

Best smartphones in 2022

iPhone 14: Everything we know so far

The best phone deals in March 2022

When is the Nothing 'The Truth' event?

The Nothing "The Truth" event launches on Wednesday, March 23 at 14:00 GMT. For your convenience, we listed other regional time zones below:

New York - 10 a.m. ET

- 10 a.m. ET Dallas - 9 a.m. CT

- 9 a.m. CT London - 2 p.m. GMT

- 2 p.m. GMT Tokyo - 11 p.m. JST

- 11 p.m. JST Los Angeles - 7 a.m. PT

- 7 a.m. PT New Delhi - 7:30 p.m. - IST

- 7:30 p.m. - IST Sydney - 1:00 a.m. (Next day at March 24) AEDT

Nothing to see here. pic.twitter.com/mzLeTVHSXmMarch 7, 2022 See more

How to watch Nothing's 'The Truth' event on March 23

You can watch Nothing's upcoming March 23 event on the company's official YouTube channel. We also embedded the livestream video here so that you can watch it on this page, if it tickles your fancy.

Promoting "The Truth" event on Twiter, Nothing posted a cryptic message saying: "What if 2021 was just a warm up?" The London-based tech startup seems to be saying, "If you loved what we churned out last year, you ain't seen nothing yet!"

It was always about 2022.Find out what's next directly from @getpeid on https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7.Nothing (event): The Truth.23 March 14:00 GMT. #Nothingevent pic.twitter.com/iR1w5z4VMvMarch 14, 2022 See more

According to the press release we received, the Nothing livestream will also delve into details about community investment, giving fans the opportunity to support Nothing throughout its journey. This follows their first community round, which raised $1.5 million in a record-beating 54 seconds last March.

Stay tuned for our coverage of the livestream. If something juicy comes out of the Nothing event, we'll let you know.