New Nintendo Switch won't be called Switch Pro — rumors reveal new name

Rumors of an upgraded Nintendo Switch have been circulating for the past year or so, and while fans have dubbed it the Switch Pro, there's a new name on the block that would put a smile on Mario's face.



Many have speculated the launch of the Nintendo Switch Pro would coincide with the release of Monster Hunter Rise. However, with the new Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch bundle now revealed, there's no chance of that happening.

In a tweet, Brazilian journalist PH Brazil stated that if Nintendo had a better system available, it wouldn't have made the MH Rise bundle. He then states that we must wait and see what happens in the next fiscal year, calling the next-gen Switch console the "Super Switch."

Basicamente. Não fariam um bundle desses se existisse um hardware melhor disponível.Agora é esperar pra ver se algo acontece no próximo ano fiscal.(Super Switch*)January 27, 2021

While there's no official word on the console being named the "Super Switch," this isn't the first time it's been labeled as such. Reporter Tyler McVicker, in October 2020, stated in a tweet that Breath of the Wild 2 would be a Super Switch launch title. The rumour mill keeps churning.



The Super name definitely sounds more along the lines of what Nintendo would call it — the SNES is the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, after all.

For now, we can only speculate as to whether the next console will be called the Switch Pro or Super Switch. In a financial note published in late January 2020, Nintendo wrote, "Please note that we have no plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model during 2020." If 2021 is the year Nintendo hopes to launch the console then we'll know its name soon enough.

Nintendo is reportedly working on a massive display upgrade in the form of a Mini LED display for its next-gen console, which may be taking a lot longer than originally thought. Whatever the case, here's where to find out more about the New Nintendo Switch.