New Nintendo Switch Pro could arrive this September— but it will be expensive

Nintendo is reportedly planning to unveil its new Nintendo Switch Pro before E3 2021 this June, and it is set to begin production this July to launch the upgraded console as soon as September.



According to a Bloomberg report, the long-rumored OLED Nintendo Switch could be announced ahead of this year's E3 online-only event, which kicks off on June 12. Sources speaking to Bloomberg indicate that this will give publishers a chance to announce new Switch games coming to the updated console during the conference.

The "Pro" Nintendo Switch model will be more expensive than the original, which costs $299. Is likely to be sold alongside the Nintendo Switch Lite. Interestingly, the report points out that the new Switch will replace the current model, with the now four-year-old console slowly being "phased out."

Nintendo is expected to start shipping the new Switch model as early as July, with the handheld to be released sometime in September or October. Sources claim there will be a boost in production during the October to December holiday period due to high demand.



The report states that Nintendo isn't worried about console shortages as a result of the ongoing global chip crisis. Even six months after their release, Sony's PS5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X are still hard to find, with Sony claiming stock will remain in short supply until at least 2022.



As previously reported, Nintendo is bringing significant upgrades to its new Switch. Expect a fancy 7-inch OLED screen from Samsung Display capable of 4K resolution output, along with an Nvidia chip upgrade with Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS).



As for the new Nintendo Switch's biggest games we expect will be announced at E3 2021, Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 could all be on the way.