New iPad mini could launch in 2021 — but don't hold your breath

The latest Apple event revealed plenty of long-rumored Apple devices, from the new M1 iPad Pro to AirTags. Sadly, there was no sign on the tech giant's other rumored tablet, the iPad mini 6, but that doesn't mean it won't launch in 2021.



According to a research note from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new iPad mini should now be expected in the second half of 2021.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Kuo said a touch-panel supplier would benefit from a new iPad mini launching in the second half of 2021. The report specifically states the fall, which is when we might also expect the iPhone 13.



Originally, Kuo predicted the iPad mini 6 would release in the first half of 2021, but now that Apple's Spring event has come and gone, that prediction isn't looking too good. That said, there's still time left, and Apple could do a silent release by announcing a refreshed version in a blog post rather than staging yet another event.



The 6th-generation iPad mini may boast an 8.4-inch display according to Japanese site Mac Otakara, with the possibility of it being equipped with mini LED panels. If this is the case, the second half of 2021 is looking more likely as Apple has reportedly been hit by display shortages.



Regardless, it's looking like Apple's new iPad mini will drop this year. With component shortages not getting any easier. However, the mini tablet's release window could get pushed back even further.



In the same note, Kuo predicts there's an eight-inch foldable iPhone set to launch in 2023, with Apple hoping to ship up to 20 million of these rumored devices. Although, according to five phone experts, foldable phones aren't catching on. Is 2023 too late to ship a foldable iPhone? We'll have to wait a couple of years to find out.