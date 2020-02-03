New Google Photos will pick your 10 'best' photos and print them for you

Google is launching a subscription-based service for Google Photos in which the app chooses a random selection of photos from your library and prints them, 9to5Google reports.

For just $7.99 a month, you'll get 10 4x6 prints "automatically selected from your last 30 days of photos" on a matte white card stock with a 1/8-inch border. Apparently, Google wants to "get your best memories delivered straight to your home every month."

It won't be entirely random, however, as you get to set a few self-explanatory categories, including Most people and pets, Mostly landscapes and A little bit of everything.

The images will be delivered in a cardboard envelope, and Google wants these images to be "perfect to put on the fridge, in a frame, or to give as gifts to the important."

However, at this time Google is labeling this a "trial program" in the US. People selected will see a banner on the Photos site that says "You’re invited to the monthly photo prints trial."

It'll be interesting to see how Google will pick out these photos, and whether they'll include bad ones. Google's software smarts should be able to tell the difference between dark, unfocused shots and beautifully well-lit shots, that is, as long as better alternatives exist.

On top of that, 10 photos for $7.99 comes out to be $0.79 a month, whereas the starting price for printing photos at a Walmart or CVS via their respective apps costs $0.25.

Those options are cheaper and you get to choose the photos for yourself. But then again, those require you to put in the work.