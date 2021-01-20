Save big! Get $150 off a specced-out MSI Prestige 14

The prosumer laptop market can run a little costly and good deals are hard to come by — especially as good as this one!

Right now at B&H, you can pick up an MSI Prestige 14 with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and GTX 1650 graphics for just $1,549. That is $150 off the price!

MSI Prestige 14: was $1,699, now $1,549 @ B&H

The 14-inch Prestige laptop from MSI packs a lot of horsepower into a slim, svelte chassis — a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10710U CPU, GTX 1650 graphics, 16GB RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD. Plus, with a gorgeous 4K IPS display and a battery that is rated to last up to 10 hours, this is a strong package for any creative pro.

Now, when it comes to making a portable powerhouse that can crunch just about any intense task you throw at it, you need strong specs and a good battery to back it up. Lucky for you, the MSI Prestige 14 does just that, all in a small chassis (12.55 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches).

Starting with the first thing you see, the 14-inch 4K IPS display with a matte finish offers a super sharp picture, which is color accurate thanks to a 100% Adobe RGB-tuned color gamut. Powering all those pixels is a 10th Gen six-core Intel Core i7-10710U processor and dedicated Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 GPU.

Keeping things speedy when multitasking is 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD means you can stuff this full of space-intensive creative documents like Premiere Pro files.

So, if you have been looking for a Windows machine that packs enough performance and longevity to be your go-to for more processor-stressing day-to-day, this is a great place to look. Want to see what else is good at this spec and price point? Check out our best 4K laptops list.