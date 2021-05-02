Mother's Day 2021 deals: Save on the best tech for mom

If you're looking for the best tech gift ideas for mom, you've come to the right place. Our handy roundup of tech gifts for mothers, from laptops to wearables, will take the guesswork out of finding a gadget she'll love.

Want to impress mom with a shiny new laptop for Mother's Day? You can't go wrong with the latest MacBook Air. It earned our Editor's Choice Award for its svelte design, fast Apple M1 CPU performance, and long battery life. Normally $999, the MacBook Air is currently on sale for $944 or $55 under the retail price.

If you're looking for the best tech gift to make her life easier, the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab is worth considering. With Google Assistant built-in, this versatile tablet functions as a smart home hub. Mom can stream music or adjust the thermostat hands-free — even from across the room. What's more, its nifty built-in kickstand lets you prop it up on a flat surface or hang it on the kitchen wall.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab direct from Lenovo for $190 ($70 off) via coupon "MOMSLOVETABS".

One of the coolest tech gifts you can give mom this Mother's Day is a smartwatch like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Besides receiving phone notifications, it has an ECG sensor and offers advanced health monitoring. Currently $150 off at Best Buy, the Galaxy Watch 3 is an affordable Apple Watch Series 6 alternative.

These are just a few examples of cool tech gifts for mom. Check out the deals below for more Mother's Day gift ideas.

Mother's Day 2021 deals

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the base model M1 MacBook Air is at its lowest price yet. Besides Apple's M1 8-core chip, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.View Deal

HP Chromebook x360 12b: was $370 now $280 @ Amazon

Now $90 off, the HP Chromebook x360 12b is at its lowest price ever. This attractive 2-in-1 laptop features a sharp 12-inch (1366 x 912) touch screen and snappy keyboard. It packs a 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage with 15GB of free Google Drive storage. It's the perfect laptop for anyone looking for a cheap laptop to create docs, check email, browse the internet and stream content on. View Deal

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab w/ Google Assistant: was $270 now $190 @ Lenovo

Save $80 on the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab with Google Assistant via coupon "MOMSLOVETABS." This tablet doubles as a screen-enabled smart home hub. Just like Lenovo's Yoga laptops, the Yoga Smart Tab is convertible. It has a built-in kickstand that lets you tilt, stand, hold, or hang it on a wall. As for specs, it features a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) IPS touch display, a 2.0-GHz Snapdragon 439 octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of microSD-expandable storage. View Deal

Lenovo Smart Frame: was $400 now $300 @ Lenovo

Lenovo coupon, "MOMSLOVETABS" also takes $100 off the Lenovo Smart Frame. It syncs with mom's phone and showcases her choice of photos or artwork via Google Photos or any other cloud-based app. Gesture controls make it easy for a mom to change images with the wave of her hand. It has a 21.5-inch 1080p display, a 1.5-GHz MediaTek MT8167S CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. At just under $300, this 15 x 24-inch digital canvas is a cheaper alternative to Netgear's $600 Meural Canvas II. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $350 now $270 @ Best Buy

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen is $80 off at Best Buy. It features a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, an Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage. Best Buy also offers the 128GB model Galaxy Tab S6 for $349.99 ($80 off)View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm): was $400 now $250 @ Best Buy

Now $150 off, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has never been more affordable. And it's a cheaper alternative to the Apple Watch. With the Galaxy Watch 3, mom can get call, text, and get other phone notifications right on her wrist. The Galaxy Watch 3 is durable, water-resistant, and features an ECG sensor and advanced health monitoring. The Galaxy Watch 3 can also unlock a laptop or tablet, eliminating the need for a password or PIN. Amazon has it for the same price.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

Apple's latest smartwatch features a brighter display and a new 64-bit dual-core S6 processor. What's more, its built-in blood oxygen sensors support Apple's Blood Oxygen app for comprehensive health monitoring. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $197 @ Amazon

Currently, $52 off, the AirPods Pro are the Editor's Choice for the best wireless earbuds to buy. We rate them 4 out of 5 stars for their decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and comfortable, sweat-resistant design. View Deal