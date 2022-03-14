Microsoft Pi Day 2022 sale — deals on laptops, tablets, gaming, and more

Pi Day deals are in full swing today as retailers are slice dollars off today's top-rated mobile gear. Microsoft is leading the charge with generous discounts on laptops, tablets, and gaming accessories.

Right now, you can get the excellent Surface Pro 8 for $899. That's $200 below its normal price of $1,099. This is the Surface Pro 8's lowest price ever and one of today's best tablet deals.

The beloved Surface Pro is Microsoft's most powerful 2-in-1 tablet device. It has a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD. For that familiar laptop feel, it supports an optional detachable keyboard (sold separately for $279).

In our Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review, we found its gorgeous display and strong performance impressive. We also love its dual Thunderbolt 4 port array and excellent webcam. We gave the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 a rating of 4 of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Microsoft's Pi Day deals knocks 31.4% off gaming accessories for PC and Xbox. For a limited time, you can snag the SteelSeries Arctis Prime Gaming Headset for $68 ($31 off). As highlighted in our Arctic Prime review, it packs great audio for gaming and music into a sleek, premium design. It's a solid choice if you're on the hunt for an affordable gaming headset that doesn't skimp on performance.

And that's just a taste of the best Pi Day savings you can snag today. See more of our favorite discounts from Microsoft's Pi Day sale below.

More Microsoft Pi Day deals