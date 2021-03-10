Mario Day 2021 sales: Save on best-selling Mario games for Nintendo Switch

March 10 "Mar10" is Mario Day — a day of appreciation for Nintendo's iconic high-jumping video game hero, Super Mario. Retailers are celebrating Mar10 with fantastic deals on select Mario games for Nintendo Switch.

Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Nintendo's eStore are taking up to 35% off popular Mario titles this week. Must-have Switch games like Super Mario Odyssey,, Super Mario Maker 2 and Super Mario Bros. Deluxe U are $38.88 ($20 off) each at Walmart. Meanwhile, Super Mario Party is down to $38.88 at Amazon and Best Buy.

Mario Day sale 2021

Not to be outdone, GameStop has Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle on sale for just $17.99 ($43 off). This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this Mario game and one of the best Nintendo Switch games on sale right now. New Switch games like Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury see modest discounts of $10 and $5 respectively.

Although Mario Day deals on Switch consoles are rare, there's great news if you've been trying to secure the Nintendo Switch Mario Red & Blue Edition. After being sold out for some time, the Mario-inspired game console is back in stock at Best Buy and the Nintendo eShop for $300. We recommend you act fast to snag this Mario collectible while you still can.

Whether you want to stockpile games surprise that Mario fan in your life, here's a roundup of the best Mario Day deals.

Mar10 Day deals

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Rarely on sale, Super Mario Odyssey is at its best price yet. Mario's latest adventure features intricate, gorgeous levels, 14 different levels and over 100 collectibles.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars: was $60 now $50 @ Walmart

If you're a proud Nintendo Switch owner or know one, this 3-in-1 Super Mario game is essential. Super Mario 3D All-Stars includes three of Mario's greatest 3D platforming adventures: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine.

Super Mario Maker 2: was $60 now $39 @ Walmart

Super Mario Maker 2 lets you unleash your creativity by building your own side-scrolling courses from the ground up. In addition to 100+ colorful levels to explore in single-player Story mode, there are tons of customization tools for fidgety minds to play with. Amazon and Best Buy have it for the same price.

Super Mario Party: was $60 now $39 @ Amazon

Super Mario Party lets you compete against family and friends as you race across the board to collect the most stars in the original four-player Mario Party series board game mode. Face off against opponents in the 2 vs. 2 modes with grid-based maps. Best Buy and Walmart have it for the same price.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was $59 now $18 @ GameStop

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle garnered over 50 E3 awards and nominations. In this RPG adventure game Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi join forces with four Rabbis heroes.

Super Mario Bros. Deluxe U: was $50 now $39 @ Walmart

Join Mario, Luigi, and their gang of pals for single-player or multiplayer fun with Super Mario Deluxe U. With its easy-to-use controls and new playable characters, this game is suitable for beginner and veteran players alike.

Mario Tennis Aces: was $60 now $39 @ Best Buy

Mario Tennis Aces lets you experience all-out tennis battles with friends, family, and the fan-favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters. Play singles or doubles matches with up to 4 players in local or online multiplayer. Tournament Mode, lets you test your skills as you challenge the CPU. Walmart has it for the same price.

Paper Mario: The Origami King: was $60 now $49 @ Amazon

Free Princess Peach's castle from the clutches of King Olly in Paper Mario: The Origami King. This comedy-filled adventure lets you join Mario and his new pal, Olivia to battle evil Folded Soldiers.

Luigi's Mansion 3: was $60 now $50 @ Walmart

Catch colorful ghosts and solve fun puzzles while searching for Mario and his friends at the Last Resort Hotel. As Luigi, players can also summon Googigi, a ghastly green doppelganger, to overcome various obstacles. In addition to single-player and co-op modes, up to 8 friends can play together online in a variety of minigames.

Nintendo Switch Super Mario 3D World Bundle: $360 @ Best Buy

This Nintendo Switch Super Mario 3D World console bundle includes the standard Nintendo Switch console with Neon Red/Blue Joy-Cons and the game Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

Nintendo Switch Mario Red & Blue Edition: $300 @ Best Buy

The Mario Red & Blue Edition Nintendo Switch is a must-have for any Mario fan. The console, Joy-Con controllers, and Nintendo Switch Dock have a bold red design, whereas a solid blue design is featured on the Joy-Con grip and Joy-Con wrist straps. Mario Red & Blue Edition carrying case and a screen protector. You can also buy it directly from the Nintendo eShop.