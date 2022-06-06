macOS Ventura revealed at WWDC

macOS Ventura, the new operating system for Mac devices, was revealed at Apple's WWDC conference today. Updates are coming to Mail, Quick Look and Safari. The introduction of new features like Stage Manager, Continuity Camera and Passkeys were also shown off.

macOS Ventura introduces Stage Manager, which allows the user to bypass much of the clutter that comes from having many tabs and windows open at once. Once Stage Manager mode is activated, all of the user's apps will remain on the left side of the screen as they work on their primary page. If they need to access that page, they can click any shown tab group on the side to move something front and center.

Quick Look allows the user to take a sneak peak at documents and images on their operating system without having to open the file itself. This can also be used on the internet, allowing them to get surface-level information through Spotlight about actors, companies, recipes and more.

New updates are coming to Mail. Including the ability to undo a recently sent email, scheduling an email to be sent at the perfect time, and reminding the user to revisit an email later. The Mail's Search is also receiving updates, like making each letter typed in the Mail's search engine show relevant results.

Safari is also receving updates, including shared group tabs which allow the user to jump in a tab with others. Safari will also be receiving updates to security with a "next-generational credential" called Passkeys. Passkeys are exclusive to the device and only used for whatever website it was created for, making it impossible for them to be phished or leaked. You'll also be able to sign into non-Apple devices through your phone.

Changes are also coming to gaming. MetalFX Upscaling allows the user to increase the framerate and clarity. Resident Evil Village is coming to the Mac, even with high-quality textures.

Handoff is coming to FaceTime, allowing the user to swap between their iPhone and Mac while in the app. The introduction of Continuity Camera also means the iPhone can double as the laptop's webcam. It can be used with any MacOS video conferencing app.