MacBook Pro with M1 chip hits lowest price ever with $199 discount

The MacBook Pro with Apple M1 chip is Apple's most powerful laptop yet. And for a limited time, you can snag one for an all-time low price in an Amazon Prime Day-like deal.

Currently, Amazon has the 512GB model MacBook Pro with Apple M1 chip on sale for $1,299.99. Traditionally, this laptop retails for $1,499 so that's $199 off its normal price. It's this MacBook Pro's lowest price to date and of the best MacBook deals we've seen this year so far.

MacBook Pro M1 deal

Apple MacBook Pro (M1/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,300 @ Amazon

Right now, you can save $199 on the latest MacBook Pro with Apple M1 chip at Amazon. Besides an M1 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, an 8-core GPU, and a 512GB SSD. It scored a rare 5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops on the market.View Deal

Apple's M1-charged MacBook Pro is the ideal notebook for power users thanks to its speed, power, and long battery life. It's one of the best laptops for photo and video editing. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU, and 512GB SSD.

As we note in our MacBook Pro M1 review, we love its lightning-fast SSD and comfortable Magic Keyboard. This MacBook Pro's long-lasting battery endured 16 hours and 32 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test which is impressive. We gave the MacBook Pro a rare 5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice award for its stellar overall and gaming performance.

In one test, the MacBook Pro's M1 8-core CPU juggled everything we threw its way without slowing down. Even with 50 tabs open in Google Chrome — running Tweetdeck, Slack, YouTube, Tidal, Gmail, Google Sheets, and Twitch, the MacBook Pro showed no signs of lag.

Iconic in design, the MacBook Pro retains the same aluminum chassis with Space Gray finish and glossy Apple logo lineage. Weighing in at 3 pounds and 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the latest MacBook Pro is on par with its competitors. It's only slightly heavier than the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and 13-inch HP Spectre x360 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches). Port-wise, the MacBook Pro M1 supplies you with two Thunderbolt ports with USB 4 support, and a headphone jack which is the standard among today's slim notebooks.

Simply put, the MacBook Pro with Apple M1 chip is the best laptop to buy — period. Like most MacBook deals, this one won't last for long, so don't hesitate to snag one for a stellar price.